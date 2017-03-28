Home»Today's Stories

All-out transport strike on the cards

Tuesday, March 28, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

A national transport strike is now on the cards with Irish Rail and Dublin Bus workers expected to follow their colleagues in Bus Éireann onto the picket lines.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters have already been left stranded since Friday, as the fifth day of an all-out strike at Bus Éireann begins.

The board of the transport company was yesterday unable to sign off on its 2016 accounts and could not set a budget for the year ahead because of its precarious financial situation which has put it on the brink of insolvency.

The company is now looking at up to 300 redundancies. However, Bus Éireann has warned that without a plan which “encompasses the necessary work practice changes to generate savings” it will not be able to fund a voluntary redundancy scheme.

Stephen Kent, chief commercial officer with Bus Éireann said that, while he hoped the company will not have to seek examinership, it was “certainly a matter for the board to consider”.

Dublin Bus and Irish Rail workers are to be balloted next week on a “sympathy” strike in support of Bus Éireann employees.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hospitals dumping €1m of milk formula: study

Teenage sweethearts among five killed on roads in past three days

Undocumented Irish in US make video to highlight plight

Barry Cowen rejects EU warning on water


Breaking Stories

Woman dies after being hit by lorry while riding her bike in Dublin

Gardaí release CCTV footage of Dublin assault last year in effort to trace four men

Collapse of Stormont powersharing arrangements: How budgets are being affected

Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes in Waterford

Lifestyle

Meet the US firefighter running the Cork City Marathon with his severely ill daughter

'You’re doing phenomenally well with brilliant men; why wouldn’t you want brilliant women too?'

Damien Enright: The fascinating Armoured Ground Crickets are perfect look-alikes for horror-film aliens

Jess Kavanagh is putting some real bite in her Barq

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 25, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 