All aboard for Maritime College’s superyacht crew course

Thursday, September 28, 2017
Sean O’Rordan

Fancy serving on a superyacht like the one owned by Roman Abramovich?

Disney Magic calls into Dublin on its maiden voyage last year. Now it is bound for Cobh.

If the answer is yes then you’ll be interested in an accreditation which has been awarded to the National Maritime College of Ireland (NMCI).

The college, based in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork has secured approval from the Private Yachting Association (PYA) to complement NMCI’s existing programmes for deck and engine crew right up to Masters qualification, which is specifically designed with superyacht crewing in mind.

“We are delighted to announce that the NMCI is now a guest-accredited training provider,” said PYA director Joey Meen. “NMCI has easily met the required standards for approval under the PYA Guest Guidelines offering huge value to the students with their professional facilities and qualified trainers.”

Jim O’Byrne, head of NMCI services said the PYA approval was the final link in the chain to enable them to offer qualified Irish citizens out into the private yacht arena.

CIT president Barry O’Connor congratulated the team at the NMCI for once again securing international recognition and validation for the high standards and on-going relevance of the education and training programmes being offered.

“The NMCI has once again identified, and effectively responded to, the needs of a growing niche area in the maritime sector,” said Dr O’Connor.

Meanwhile, the Port of Cork has confirmed that it has reached the magic 100 mark for the number of cruise liners planning to visit Cobh next year.

This is a 30% increase on the number of cruise line visits for 2017.

The Disney Magic cruise liner has confirmed that it will make two visits next year.

Port of Cork commercial manager Captain Michael McCarthy said the confirmation of two calls by Disney Cruise Line “is really big news for Cork”.

He said the Port of Cork has worked incredibly hard to secure these cruise bookings and is confident this growth can continue.

In total, 66 cruise liners have docked in Cobh so far this year and two more are due shortly.


KEYWORDS superyacht, National Maritime College of Ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

