Alan Shatter - Clarification

“In an article published on page 16 of the Irish Examiner on December 9, 2016 the following sentence was included: ‘In the course of the mishandling of Maurice McCabe’s complaints, a Garda Commissioner and a Minister for Justice had to resign’.

We acknowledge that the then Minister for Justice referred to is Mr. Alan Shatter.

Our report of December 9 relates to the inquiry carried out by former Judge Iarfhlaith O’Neill.

We are happy to clarify that the reference to ‘mishandling’ Sergeant McCabe’s allegations was not directed at Mr. Shatter and to restate that the Court of Appeal ruled that Mr Shatter had not been afforded a fair hearing and that his rights had been breached in the conduct of the inquiry resulting in the Guerin Report and that the O’Higgins Commission’s findings were that Mr. Shatter had dealt with the issues raised by Sergeant McCabe appropriately and properly.

The Irish Examiner does not, and never has, disputed Mr. Shatter’s integrity and honesty”.