Home»Today's Stories

Alan Shatter - Clarification

Friday, December 23, 2016

“In an article published on page 16 of the Irish Examiner on December 9, 2016 the following sentence was included: ‘In the course of the mishandling of Maurice McCabe’s complaints, a Garda Commissioner and a Minister for Justice had to resign’. 

We acknowledge that the then Minister for Justice referred to is Mr. Alan Shatter.

Our report of December 9 relates to the inquiry carried out by former Judge Iarfhlaith O’Neill.

We are happy to clarify that the reference to ‘mishandling’ Sergeant McCabe’s allegations was not directed at Mr. Shatter and to restate that the Court of Appeal ruled that Mr Shatter had not been afforded a fair hearing and that his rights had been breached in the conduct of the inquiry resulting in the Guerin Report and that the O’Higgins Commission’s findings were that Mr. Shatter had dealt with the issues raised by Sergeant McCabe appropriately and properly.

The Irish Examiner does not, and never has, disputed Mr. Shatter’s integrity and honesty”.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Roma girl: No one will hire me


Breaking Stories

Merchants Quay Ireland Night Café says it will supply sleeping resources as needed

Man in his 60s shot dead in Dublin as partner looked on

Citizens' Assembly gets more than 13,000 submissions on 8th Amendment

Limerick city food bank runs out of supplies and turns over 100 people away

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 