Al Porter has a lorra love for ‘Blind Date’

Saturday, May 20, 2017
Joyce Fegan

Comic Al Porter will be giving a “lorra lorra laughs” as he plays matchmaker on TV3’s Blind Date.

Comedian Al Porter says he is looking forward to hosting 'Blind Date' on TV3 this autumn.

The TV channel will air the matchmaking show, made famous by Cilla Black, in the autumn.

Porter said he jumped at the chance to host the show because of his love of cheering people up.

“I’m beyond delighted this is happening and leaped at the chance to do it,” the comic and broadcaster said.

“Since I was a kid on stage in the Olympia all I’ve ever wanted to do was cheer people up and entertain as many people as possible. I remember watching shows like Blind Date with Cilla as my mam ironed and my nana laughed and it doing just that — cheering us all up.”

The 24-year-old , who presents a lunchtime show on Today FM, has also made an appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC One last December as, well as starring on Live at the Apollo.

Porter joked that he will now start practising Cilla Black’s classic lines: “What’s your name, where do you come from?”

TV3 bosses described the Tallaght-born comic as a “talent”.

“What a talent Al is and what a show Blind Date’ is, and the combination of both promises to be brilliantly entertaining TV,” said Bill Malone, TV3 group director of programming yesterday.

The station is looking for single men and women to take part in the show by applying online.

The programming news follows the show’s return in Britain, with Paul O’Grady confirmed to host it.

The former Lily Savage performer was seen as a fitting presenter for the show’s return after 13 years, as he was a very close friend of Cilla Black’s, delivering the eulogy at her funeral in 2015.

The revamped show will air over the summer on Friday nights on Channel 5.

While the famous sliding panel will remain a feature in the show, a significant difference is that it will now feature LGBT contestants for the first time.

KEYWORDS al porter, blind date, tv3, cilla black

