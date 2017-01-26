Al Porter gets his own Today FM show

Al Porter has been announced as the presenter of Today FM’s lunchtime show.

Al in the Afternoon, which begins airing on Monday, February 13, will run from 12pm to 2.30pm daily.

The lunchtime slot became vacant earlier this month when it was announced that Dermot & Dave were to host a new mid-morning show at the station.

This news followed the sudden departure of Anton Savage in December, who hosted a show between 9am and 12pm.

Yesterday, Porter said it was a “huge day” for him.

“Today is a huge day for me. I grew up listening to radio and anytime I’ve been into Today FM, whether it’s to talk to Ian, Matt or Dermot & Dave, who have been interviewing me since I was a kid, I’ve enjoyed each and every visit,” he said.

The hugely successful comedian, at just 23 years of age, has already made waves on the other side of the Irish Sea, making an appearance on Michael McIntyre’s BBC One show last December.

Porter was the youngest ever comedian to headline Dublin venue, Vicar Street, in 2015, with his stand-up show. He had sold out nights at that venue as well as in Cork Opera House.

“I’ve come to realise that it’s such a personal and intimate thing to have a relationship with listeners and over the past 12 months I think people have gotten to know me better.

“I brought people into my home at the end of last year [appearing on TV3’s Living with Lucy] and now I am looking forward to being in their homes every day, not as a comedian, but as a friend.”

Bosses at the station also expressed their delight at the move.

“Here at Today FM we are delighted to welcome Al Porter — the broadcaster, comedian, and entertainer to the team.

"Today FM is on an exciting journey, an evolution of the station, where we bring together new talent with established household names to offer our listener a great variety of music and talk,” CEO of Today FM Keith McCormack said.

Late last year, the comedian from Tallaght, Co Dublin, spoke out about the stigma of mental health on national television and gained huge support for his comments.

The comedian then took part in a special event called Tallaght Talks, alongside social activist Anna Cosgrave and actor Emmet Kirwan. The event was hosted by Independent Senator Lynn Ruane.