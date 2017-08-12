Agnes out of the picture as Mrs Brown’s girl walks for charity

Brendan O’Carroll is working on a new show and Agnes will not be in the picture.

“There’s a brand new series out next year that’s not related to Mrs Brown’s at all, it’s completely new. Dad is writing something new,” said his daughter Fiona O’Carroll, who plays Maria Brown in the award-winning comedy show.

“We were supposed to be filming that this August but it got changed. There are a few channels looking at it.”

Instead, the actor and mother of four boys aged under 10 has decided to forgo much-deserved time off and walk from Cork to Belfast in aid of charity. She began yesterday.

“I had done the Dublin Marathon and then I wanted to do the London Marathon and was looking for a

charity,” she said. “A friend mentioned Billy’s World to me so I did it for them. Now anytime I get a chance to do anything for charity I do it for them.”

Billy’s World is an Irish charity that is building a holiday resort that can

accommodate children with special needs so their entire family can holiday together. The facility is being built at the Heritage Resort in Laois.

“The planning has been granted; now we are

campaigning to get it built. The owner of the resort

donated a considerable amount of land,” said Fiona.

“At one stage we were looking at millions, like eight, now we reckon we can do it for under €2m. There’s no place like it in Europe for the whole family.”

When Fiona found out the filming of the new show had been postponed, she decided instead to do something “a bit challenging” in aid of Billy’s World that would get people talking.

“We are walking from Cork to Belfast, 20 miles a day, for 13 days,” said the actor. “We are doing bucket collections in the towns

we pass along the way. I’m roping in some of the cast and friends from the entertainment business.”

There is a public event planned for next Thursday evening in 37 Dawson St

in Dublin, where Ryan

Sheridan and Ronan Nolan will perform.

Fiona will also personally donate €1 for every car that beeps at her along the 320km journey.

She said her upbringing programmed her to be mindful of others.

“We were brought up that way. Dad was always the type of person who, if someone was in need and he could help them, he would, even if it meant he’d be put out. It’s good to do good things,” explained Fiona.

While O’Carroll is

working on a new show, it does not mean the end of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

“Dad is busy writing two specials for Christmas, one for BBC1 and for RTÉ One and then the tour starts back with lives from

November up until the week before Christmas,” said Fiona, who explained that the cast’s charitable work continues at the live shows.

“The last Sunday before Christmas, the matinee in the 3 Arena, we are doing for free so the entire ticket price will go towards St Vincent de Paul, Childline, and the Peter McVerry Trust.”

For the charity event at hand, Fiona hopes to raise more than €60,000 and while she has several

sponsors such as Skechers, BT, and Campus Oil, she is on the lookout for more so that the resort can be built as quickly as possible.

billysworldireland.com