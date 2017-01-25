Aer Lingus duo charged with trafficking

Two Aer Lingus workers and a Chinese national have been remanded in custody, charged with human trafficking at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus employees Peter Kernan, aged 56, of the Old Rectory Lodge, Celbridge, Co Kildare, and Frederick Chan, aged 61, of Railway Cottages, Hazelhatch, Celbridge, but from Hong Kong, are charged under the Human Trafficking Act with facilitating the unlawful entry of non-nationals into the State on January 9 and January 22.

Chinese national Xing Wang, 28, of no fixed abode, is charged under the Theft and Fraud Act with possessing a false Hong Kong passport at the White Car Park at Dublin Airport on Sunday, January 22.

He also faces two connected charges under the Immigration Act for failing to present himself to an immigration officer on his arrival in the State and for not having a passport.

The three were arrested as part of an investigation by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) into an alleged people smuggling ring at the airport.

Det Garda Brendan Ó Somachain told Judge Cormac Dunne that Mr Kernan was charged at 9.35pm on Monday at Swords Garda Station. He made no reply after being charged, the court heard. Judge Dunne noted there was an objection to bail.

Det Garda Ó Somachain said it was alleged that “Mr Kernan, along with others, organised to facilitate the illegal entry into the State of non-nationals, for them to by-pass passport control and to exit the airport with no contact with security personnel at all”.

He said it was alleged a sum was paid for this to be done and he told the court money had been seized from the accused.

He said there was an objection to bail because of the seriousness of the charges, the likely penalty, and because it was alleged that Mr Kernan associated with organised criminal gangs who have access to false documents. However, he also said some bail terms have been agreed with the defence.

Xing Wang arrives in court on charges of human trafficking.

Defence solicitor Amanda Connolly said her client’s passport was being kept by gardaí and he would not apply for a new one. She said a person had been proposed to stand bail and to act as an independent surety, but, due to the publicity surrounding the case, that offer was withdrawn.

Ms Connolly said other family members, some of them elderly, were being canvassed to see if they would come to court with money and stand bail for Mr Kernan.

Judge Dunne set his bail at €2,000 and required independent surety of €20,000, with conditions that he reside at his home address and notify gardaí of any change, that he sign on three times a week at Leixlip Garda Station, provide gardaí with a mobile phone number on which he can be contacted at all times, not apply for a new passport, and have no contact with Mr Chan.

Mr Kernan remained silent during the hearing. His two adult sons were in court, as was his partner and her daughter. He was remanded in custody, with consent to bail under these terms, and will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on January 31.

Mr Wang also remained silent during his hearing.

Det Garda Keith Cleary told Judge Cormac that Mr Wang was arrested at the White Car Park at the airport on Sunday, and taken to Coolock Garda Station. His period of detention was extended by senior gardaí and, at 8.40pm on Monday, he was charged.

Det Garda Cleary said Mr Wang made “no reply” when charged. The proceedings were translated for him by an interpreter. His solicitor, Michael Kelleher, told the court that there were identity and status issues in relation to his client. Judge Dunne remanded him in custody until January 27 and granted him legal aid.

Mr Chan did not require an interpreter and greeted the judge by saying “good morning” when he entered the courtroom.

Det Garda Lorcan Tighe told the court that Mr Chan was charged at just after 2am on Tuesday and had no reply to the charges.

Mr Chan’s solicitor, Michael Kelleher, told the court a bail application was not being made, at this stage, and it was agreed that the case could be adjourned until Friday, at Cloverhill District Court.

There would be a garda objection, but Mr Kelleher said a bail application would be made on Friday.

Judge Dunne remanded Mr Chan in custody until January 27. The judge deferred granting of legal aid to allow gardaí to explore Mr Chan’s circumstances. A statement of his means was handed into court.