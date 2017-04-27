Home»Today's Stories

Adverts for telecoms get most complaints from public

Thursday, April 27, 2017
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

Adverts for telecommunications companies attracted the most complaints by the public in 2016 — as the total number of complaints rose by 8%.

According to the 2016 annual report from the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI), the watchdog received a total of 1,329 written complaints relating to 1,011 adverts last year. This represents an 8% increase on the previous year (2015).

A total of 1,376 complaints were resolved — a 16% increase on the previous year.

The telecommunications sector attracted the most complaints while digital media gave rise to the highest number of complaints by media.

A total of 102 adverts complained about, or about 10%, were found to be in breach of the ASAI’s code of standards for advertising and marketing communications.

The vast majority of complaints (67%) made in 2016 were on the basis that the advert was misleading, while 12% were made on the basis the advert was offensive.

There was also a wide range of other issues covered by the ASAI Code that was raised by members of the public, including concerns about alcohol advertising, children, and financial services, food and non-alcoholic beverages, health and beauty claims.

The ASAI annual report also highlights an increase in the number of advertisers, agencies, media and promoters who sought free, confidential copy advice from the ASAI on whether a proposed marketing communication or sales promotion conformed to the Code.

Meanwhile, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland rejected a total of seven complaints concerning segments on Newstalk, Today FM and RTÉ. One of the complaints rejected concerned the appearance of columnist Katie Hopkins on the Last Word programme on Today FM.

