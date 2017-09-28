Addict stole from busker after asking him for kiss

A teenage busker was approached by a man in Cork city centre in the middle of the day and asked for a kiss by the man who then stole all of the money the busker had earned.

Insp Brian O’Donovan said at Cork District Court that it was a nasty kind of crime.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed and said, “this was a despicable crime, to take money from a busker who was playing his guitar in Cork City”.

Insp O’Donovan said of the 19-year-old busker: “He was trying to make a few pounds for himself.”

Judge Kelleher jailed Christopher Jones, aged 24, with an address at Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, for six months.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said of Jones: “He has a chronic heroin addiction. These acts are to feed the addiction he suffers. He also has a number of cognitive difficulties.”

Jones was arrested by Garda Deirdre Hayes on the day of the theft from the busker at Winthrop St on September 13 and he has been remanded in custody since then.

Mr Burke said the defendant was healthier and steadier since then and that the period of imprisonment had been to his benefit.

As well as the theft from the busker a fortnight ago, Jones stole a €30 candle from Candlemania on Oliver Plunkett St, on August 17.

Insp Brian O’Donovan said the owner of the store approached him outside the shop about the theft but Jones claimed he had paid and ran away.

As for the other incident, the inspector said: “On September 13, at 12 noon, Christopher Jones approached a young man busking on Winthrop St. He asked for a kiss and then for some money.

“The 19-year-old continued to play his guitar. Christopher Jones bent down and took the contents of his busking money.

“Garda Deirdre Hayes attended the scene shortly afterwards and obtained a description of Jones who was personally known to her. The amount of money taken was about €30.

“When Mr Jones was arrested, he admitted the offence and was remanded in custody.”