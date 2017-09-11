Home»Today's Stories

‘Acts of care can help prevent suicide’

Monday, September 11, 2017
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

Simple day-to-day acts of care and concern have the potential to make a difference for someone struggling with suicide.

That is the advice of the HSE Mental Health Division’s National Office for Suicide Prevention on World Suicide Prevention Day. It is encouraging people to think about how offering support may play a part in helping to prevent suicide.

The HSE points out that the act of showing care and concern to someone who may be vulnerable, can make a big difference in their lives and that asking someone whether they are OK, listening to what they have to say in a non-judgemental way, and letting them know you care, can all have a significant impact.

World Suicide Prevention Day is held each year on September 10. It is an awareness raising event organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and the World Health Organization. This year’s theme is “Take a minute, change a life”.

HSE national director of mental health Anne O’Connor pointed out that there were 486 confirmed suicide deaths in Ireland in 2014 but that provisional data for 2015 and 2016, suggests a decreasing trend this year.

“Connecting for Life, Ireland’s national strategy to reduce suicide 2015-2020, aims to improve the country’s understanding of suicide, mental health and mental well-being,” she said. “We are now collectively focussed on advancing the implementation of this strategy and further developing the capacity for us all to work together to reduce suicidal behaviour in Ireland.”

Mental health minister Jim Daly said: “Death through suicide is devastating not only for the families but also the local community... Therefore, as a society we need to de-stigmatise suicide and talk more openly about its causes and its impacts and how these can be prevented. It is important to recognise that protective factors are just as important as risk factors and have been shown to improve resilience.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS suicide, mental health, care

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Damning report finds major issues with mental health services in Roscommon

Long waiting lists for mental health services 'totally unacceptable'

Australian rugby player Greg Inglis enters mental health rehabilitation clinic

Watch: Tipperary fitness guru transforms 12 volunteers for mental health charity GROW

More in this Section

Emphysema Patients to lose access to drug in three weeks

Bloody secrets of Vinegar Hill revealed

Murphy’s social housing plan ‘falls far short’

‘Squeezed middle’ to gain from tax changes amid Central Bank warnings


Breaking Stories

Dalai Lama tells Irish audience the developed world is in crisis

Charity call for guidelines on how media report rape issues in light of George Hook controversy

Two dogs and up to seven horses shot in North Cork dispute

Reaction to Commissioner's retirement: No accountability for establishment figures, Solidarity

Lifestyle

Letters from the frontline: The Irish great great grandfather who fought in the American civil war

Meet Aisling: The girl every Irish woman relates to

Live music review: Tori Amos - A more than a capable match for 'these crazy times'

Going back to basics with Darina Allen's new book

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 