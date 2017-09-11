‘Acts of care can help prevent suicide’

Simple day-to-day acts of care and concern have the potential to make a difference for someone struggling with suicide.

That is the advice of the HSE Mental Health Division’s National Office for Suicide Prevention on World Suicide Prevention Day. It is encouraging people to think about how offering support may play a part in helping to prevent suicide.

The HSE points out that the act of showing care and concern to someone who may be vulnerable, can make a big difference in their lives and that asking someone whether they are OK, listening to what they have to say in a non-judgemental way, and letting them know you care, can all have a significant impact.

World Suicide Prevention Day is held each year on September 10. It is an awareness raising event organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and the World Health Organization. This year’s theme is “Take a minute, change a life”.

HSE national director of mental health Anne O’Connor pointed out that there were 486 confirmed suicide deaths in Ireland in 2014 but that provisional data for 2015 and 2016, suggests a decreasing trend this year.

“Connecting for Life, Ireland’s national strategy to reduce suicide 2015-2020, aims to improve the country’s understanding of suicide, mental health and mental well-being,” she said. “We are now collectively focussed on advancing the implementation of this strategy and further developing the capacity for us all to work together to reduce suicidal behaviour in Ireland.”

Mental health minister Jim Daly said: “Death through suicide is devastating not only for the families but also the local community... Therefore, as a society we need to de-stigmatise suicide and talk more openly about its causes and its impacts and how these can be prevented. It is important to recognise that protective factors are just as important as risk factors and have been shown to improve resilience.”