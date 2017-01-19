Activist warns of mass evictions after talking with bank official

David Hall, chief executive of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation, has warned that home repossessions will begin in earnest this year, having a potentially catastrophic effect on the housing market.

His comments reportedly follow a conversation he held last week with a senior official in a managerial position at an Irish bank.

“The conversation I had [with a bank official] was very, very clear,” Mr Hall told the Irish Examiner.

“He said: ‘There has been an easing off of repossession proceedings for the last 12 months but that lull is over and we are back at it again.’

“The repossessions relate to the adjourned cases [approximately 20,000] already before the courts as well as new ones.

“The effect of these repossession orders being processed and granted by the Irish courts will turn a housing crisis into a catastrophe.

“If the banks go ahead with this plan and repossession orders start being granted, these people [who are evicted from their homes] will go into the rental market, not be able to afford the rental rates, then perhaps not be eligible to qualify for social housing and get pushed into the homeless crisis.”

Mr Hall said: “I think later this year or early next year that cascade effect will start [to show] as orders [to reposess] are granted. It’s turning a crisis into a catastrophe.”

Mr Hall said that banks are under pressure to clean up their balance sheets and adhere to sustainability rules.

Responding to Mr Hall’s assertions, Francis Doherty, a spokesman from the Peter McVerry Trust, said homeless services could become “overwhelmed” if such a case materialised.

“Peter McVerry Trust has very genuine concerns around the scale of the mortgage arrears and repossession issue,” said Mr Doherty.

“Given the number of people that face losing their homes existing homeless services, already stretched, could simply be overwhelmed.

“There are around 7,000 people in homelessness across the country at the moment, but given the scale of repossessions, that figure could rise very dramatically in a very short space of time.

“It is very difficult to understand why much more is not done to head off what could clearly be a catastrophic scenario.”

Mr Hall, meanwhile, said there are several things that people who find themselves in arrears can do, including contacting the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (Mabs).

“There are insolvency options available, there are multiple options so there is no excuse not to engage. People need to know what their circumstances are,” he said.

“With the Abhaile scheme, for example, you can meet a personal insolvency practitioner. Vouchers for these are distributed through Mabs.

“People in difficulties have a responsibility to themselves and their families to seek help. There are plenty of us there that are here to help.”

Housing Minister Simon Coveney launched Rebuilding Ireland in July to address the housing shortage.