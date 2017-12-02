Action urged over Airbnb rentals to curb 'professional' landlords

The Government has been urged to impose new bans on properties which are rented out on Airbnb for more than 90 days a year in a bid to stop “professional” landlords from taking advantage of the system.

Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Barry Cowen put forward the new legislation in recent days, saying the issue is contributing to cities’ deepening housing and homelessness crises.

Speaking days after a similar motion was put down by Labour councillors at Dublin City Council, he said Airbnb renters earned an average of €5,000 for every 51 nights they rented out their properties on the website last year.

Mr Cowen said this shows there is a need to limit the amount of days a property can be rented out to 90 days a year, as property owners above this rate are not “average” users and are “professional” in nature.

“There were 1,103 entire homes booked for more than 80 nights in all of Dublin during 2016. This number is getting higher. Our bill will ensure homes either receive full planning permission or are brought back into the rental market,” he said, adding London has similar laws.

In October 2016, the Department of Housing introduced limits on Airbnb renting in Ireland after it emerged some property owners were taking in tens of thousands of euro a year.

However, while the move was backed by An Bord Pleanala, it has yet to fully address the issue.