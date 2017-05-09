Home»Today's Stories

Accused’s DNA was found on screwdriver

Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Eoin Reynolds

DNA on a screwdriver found at the scene of a fatal stabbing matched the deceased and one of the two men accused of his murder, a trial at the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Shane Murphy

Sandra McGrath of Forensic Science Ireland said she matched the blood to Ger Hogan, aged 34, of Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston. 

Mr Hogan and his co-accused Dylan Hayes, aged 22, of The Crescent, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle, Co Limerick have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Murphy at The Grove, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick on April 30, 2015.

Ms McGrath told Paul Burns, prosecuting, she examined a number of items taken from the house in Pallasgreen. The screwdriver was a standard Phillips head with a black and yellow handle. 

It had blood staining on the tip, along its length, and on the handle. When she generated DNA profiles from the stains, she found they matched Mr Hogan and the deceased. 

The chances of those samples having originated from an unknown person she estimated at one in a billion.

She also took four blood samples from a serrated steak knife with an 11cm long blade that was found at the scene. All of those stains matched the profile of Mr Murphy.

Four blood stains on Mr Hayes’ coat and trousers matched the DNA profile of Mr Murphy.

The trial continues.

