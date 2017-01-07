Accused ‘gave up the drink on Christmas Day’

A young man wanted by gardaí regarding an alleged domestic violence case said yesterday that he gave up drink on Christmas Day and feels it is time for him to put his life in order.

Gardaí objected to bail for Jason Murphy, formerly of Ballinure Place, Mahon, and now living at St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Tce, Cork.

His solicitor, Frank Buttimer, put it to Murphy that he gave gardaí the runaround and that three gardaí had to come to court yesterday to give evidence on how he was failing to comply with his bail conditions.

Murphy was on bail on a charge of putting his ex-partner Sarah O’Donovan in fear by approaching her at Avenue de Rennes, Mahon, on October 20, 2016. Bail conditions required him to live at a Ballinure Place address; stay sober; and keep a curfew to be at home between 10pm-7am each night.

Gardaí Ray Costello, Seán Kelleher and Martin Harrington said he breached all those conditions on various occasions last month.

Jason Murphy re-applied for bail yesterday and said that in the course of December: “I was on the streets. I relapsed through drink.”

Mr Buttimer asked: “Did you not realise you were in breach of bail?” Murphy replied: “The drink would have blocked all that out.”

However, he said he has been off drink since December 25 and is doing much better: “I am in Vincent’s since Christmas Day. I have to be in every night at 10.30pm. And I have been or I’d lose my place. With my key worker we are making a plan to get off drink and drugs. I am clear of all drink and drugs since Christmas Day.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him on bail for a week to remain sober, reside at St Vincent’s Hostel, and stay away from his ex.