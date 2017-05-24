Home»Today's Stories

Accused flanked by prison officers

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Six prison officers — three of them in full riot gear with helmets and visors — flanked a man charged yesterday with assaulting an officer in the courthouse in Cork in February.

Trevor O'Sullivan: Charged with assault causing harm.

Trevor O’Sullivan, aged 38, was flanked by the six officers and brought before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court yesterday afternoon.

Garda Joe Maher testified he arrested and charged Mr O’Sullivan, with an address at Roche’s Buildings, Richmond Hill, Cork, at the courthouse in Cork yesterday and charged him with assault causing harm to prison officer, Joseph Gallagher, at the courthouse on February 6, 2017.

The DPP said the case was suitable to be dealt with at Cork District Court and not by judge and jury. Judge Kelleher agreed and remanded the accused in custody to allow time for prosecution statements to be sent to defence solicitor Eddie Burke.

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

