Abortion legislation: TDs eye 2018 poll on changing abortion laws

The country is on course to hold a referendum on whether or not to liberalise abortion laws, with senior government figures backing moves for a vote to be held next year.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald was among those who supported having a referendum in 2018, after radical recommendations laws by the Citizens’ Assembly.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said a vote should happen within the lifetime of this Dáil.

The extent of the assembly’s recommendations on repealing the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution has surprised parties and those in Leinster House.

The assembly says the Eighth Amendment, which gives an equal right to life to mothers and the unborn, should be amended and has given this mandate to the Oireachtas.

A report by the assembly will be issued in June and the matter will then be considered by a special Oireachtas committee.

The make up of this group is still being considered. Government sources were adamant last night that there would be 16 TDs and four senators on it and the group would vote then on its chairperson.

Speaking in Tipperary, Ms Fitzgerald said: “My own view has always been that the constitution is not the place to deal with this very complex issue, it’s best dealt with between a woman and her doctors. But you also have to have an appropriate legislative basis.

"My own particular view is that there should be a referendum next year. I certainly think, given the time scale that has been outlined, that’s [referendum next year] certainly a very real possibility.”

Mr Donohoe said a vote needed to take place during this Oireachtas, but he could not say when: “I can’t at this point give an indication as to what a legislative timeline could be for the simple reason that the Oireachtas committee now has to form and to consider this matter, which they will do.”

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar, a contender to succeed Taoiseach Enda Kenny, agreed a referendum should go ahead next year.

“I think it is essential that the debate ahead is conducted in a manner respectful of different points of view. Over the next few months, the all-party Oireachtas committee will consider the assembly’s advice and refine it into a proposal that can be put to the people.

"I believe that once this has been done, a final proposal should be put in a referendum in 2018 so that the people can have their say.”

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Billy Kelleher said he hoped the issue would not be reduced to people getting into “trenches” and throwing “grenades” during debates on abortion.

But the Cork North Central TD said he could not see Oireachtas members going as far as the assembly in its recommendations, such as allowing terminations for socio-economic reasons, as this would be difficult.

Labour’s Jan O’Sullivan said it was up to the legislators to deal with the issue, since the Eighth was introduced into the Constitution some 34 years ago.

Speaking in Limerick, Housing Minister Simon Coveney, also a contender to succeed Mr Kenny, refused to give his personal opinion on abortion. But he said he was time government dealt with the calls for reform.

“We need to look carefully and reflect on the [assembly] recommendations, and we need to ensure that the right people are put on an Oireachtas committee to tease through these issues in a way that can get an outcome in the end that I hope will be able to get support from the majority of people across the country.

“There’s a lot of people in the middle ground who are trying to get their head around what the right thing to do is, in the context of protecting an unborn child, and in the context of giving women the healthcare and protection that they deserve, also.”

Other TDs are against repealing the Eighth Amendment or allowing for abortions.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath was dismayed at the assembly’s recommendations but conceded the holding of a referendum was now inevitable.