Abortion legislation report to be published

The Cabinet is likely to approve the legalisation of abortion up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy in the new year, in line with the report of the committee of the Eighth Amendment.

The committee’s report, to be published today, is to recommend a series of changes to abortion legislation.

Among the proposals include repealing Article 40.3.3, also known as the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, which recognises the equal right to life of the mother and her unborn child. Such a repeal would allow the Oireachtas to legislate and decriminalise abortion in the State.

The committee has been considering the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly.

The majority of members will support the introduction of a GP-led abortion service with terminations available up to 12 weeks.

The Government at its meeting yesterday agreed to take the Christmas break to consider the 16-page report and will discuss the matter in full on January 10, the first Cabinet meeting of the new year.

Sources have indicated to the Irish Examiner that the Government is minded to operate on the recommendations of the committee in terms of formalising the question to be put to the people by way of a referendum in May or June. But it is also set to use the committee’s recommendations to determine what legal framework will exist should the people decide to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Committee chairwoman, Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone told the Irish Examiner the “majority report” is backed by all political parties and most independents.

“As it is an all-party report, it gives the Government a platform to proceed based on our work, but it is a matter for the Government as to what happens now,” she said.

Reflecting on the hearings, she said she was shocked at the prevalence of abortion pills, adding that the revelation significantly impacted on the committee’s deliberations. “The abortion pill was a new one on me. My level of ignorance was high on that one. The main factors that most impacted were the abortion pills and the difficulty in legislating in cases of rape and incest,” she added.

Three committee members — Fine Gael’s Peter Fitzpatrick, Independent TD Mattie McGrath and Senator Ronan Mullen — are to produce their own minority report today. The three refused to put their names to the report and accused their colleagues of operating in a biased fashion against those who oppose abortion.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea said he would read the report and said there would be a “freedom of conscience vote” for his party’s TDs.

Asked about collective responsibility ending for Cabinet ministers as they would be allowed hold different views, he added: “It is a novel proposition. As far as I understand the doctrine of Cabinet responsibility, I didn’t think it extended that far. How it will operate in practice, I’m not quite sure.”