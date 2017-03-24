Home»Today's Stories

Abattoir owner claims beef contaminated during transit

Friday, March 24, 2017
Jimmy Woulfe

A Kerry abattoir owner claimed at Limerick Circuit Civil Court yesterday that 50 carcasses of beef were contaminated while being taken in a refrigerated trailer to a processor in Dublin.

Michael Sheehan, Ring of Kerry Meats, Glenbeigh, is seeking €36,578 damages from Barna Transport, Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

He said a customer in England told him in February 2013 that he was to send his next consignment to Brannigan’s in Dublin.

Mr Sheehan contacted Barna Transport, Newcastle West, Co Limerick, to bring the meat to Brannigan’s.

Fifty carcasses were placed in the trailer. The meat had been passed fit for human consumption by a vet at the abattoir.

When the meat arrived at Brannigan’s it was rejected because fetal matter, oil and metal shards had contaminated the consignment.

In evidence for Barna, Tony Shanahan said he drove to Glenbeigh to collect the meat. Loading was done by workers there.

No plastic floor covering was placed by these workers, resulting in dirt being brought into the trailer. There was no loading bay at the abattoir, which was not normal practice, and a forklift moved through an open area before placing the meat in the trailer.

Meat processor Tony Brannigan said they previously had one consignment from Ring of Kerry Meats and had issues with it. They had decided to give the firm a second chance.

The judge will rule today.

