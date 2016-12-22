‘A huge chunk of me was taken that night’

A man who raped his former partner so violently that she bled heavily has had his sentence adjourned to January to allow for potential “significant compensation” to be considered.

The 33-year-old woman stated in her victim impact statement that she continually had nightmares reliving the rape. “Now I feel like my life is regressed and I am less of a mother because a huge chunk of me was taken away that night,” the statement continued.

The 33-year-old man pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape on January 26, 2014, in a Dublin suburb. Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy was ready to pass sentence yesterday having heard evidence on Monday but Caroline Biggs, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned “to seek the director’s and complainant’s view in relation to potential significant compensation”.

The judge allowed the adjournment. He said he wanted to make it clear that the granting of the adjournment was not going to have any bearing on sentence.

A local garda told Paul Greene, prosecuting, that the couple had been in a relationship but that ended in late 2013. They continued to live in the same house but in separate rooms.

On the night of the rape he came into her bedroom, turned on a light and took off his clothes despite the woman telling him to leave the room. “This is happening,” he told the woman before he raped her.