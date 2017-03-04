Home»Today's Stories

A good yarn: Bridge to be draped in knitting

Saturday, March 04, 2017
Áilín Quinlan

A group of knitters have plans to “yarn bomb” a historic landmark in Bandon by draping it in rainbow colours, before it is demolished.

At the footbridge over the River Bandon were members of Bandon Knit and Natter. Picture: Denis Boyle

Knitters throughout the country have supported the women of the Bandon Knit & Natter knitting group, who are creating lengths of multi-coloured knitwear and crochet to drape around the handrail of a river footbridge near the centre of the town.

The footbridge, which crosses the Bandon River near the Weir, close to the children’s playground, has existed for 100 years — but it is to be replaced in May, during flood-defence work in the town.

However, its passing will not go unmarked, if the knitters and their supporters have their way. Some 60 contributors have used hundreds of balls of yarn to create countless numbers of 15cmx145cm scarf-like pieces of knitting and crochet. They will wrap these around the handrail of the bridge, along with knitted pom-poms from pupils in local primary schools.

“Knitters from as far away as Sligo have contributed to the project, after hearing about it — it seems to have tapped into peoples’ imagination,” said the founder of the group, Zoe Tennyson, who runs vintage shop, Ware.

“We are knitting like crazy here to complete a yarn-bombing project for our local footbridge, which is due to be replaced with a new, shiny version this year.

“As a farewell, we intend to decorate it with wool.”

Local businesses and the public have thrown their support behind the venture, both by donating wool, and facilitating collections of yarn, she said, adding that the group intends to start dressing the bridge next weekend, in good time for St Patrick’s Day.

“The motivation is to bring a bit of colour to the town. We have also been busy sharing our skills in the primary schools of Bandon, making pom poms with the children,” said Zoe, a resident of Bandon for the past eight years.

“Bandon had a rough time during the flood and this is a good news story: Something positive and creative, and community-focused, that the town can be proud of,” she said. “I had a yarn-bomb project in mind before I set up the group and the bridge is the perfect focus for it — it’s the right location, too, beside the children’s playground and a focal point in the town.

“We want to spread the word of this great project. We still have time to get more people involved.”

See www.facebook.com/Bandon-Knit-Natter or email zoetennyson@gmail.com.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS bandon, bridge, knitting

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

HSE €14.2m over budget last year

Deceased motorist related to Kerry football star, Ogie Moran

Axing of water charges is ‘within EU law’

Concerns raised on lack of separation of storm water and sewage


Breaking Stories

Flood defences put up in Mallow as yellow weather warning is issued for the weekend

Talks to attempt to resolve the Bus Eireann dispute are due to take place on Monday

Three arrests made after €22k worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Missing 16-year-old found safe and well

Lifestyle

Facing up to the big questions at the Cork French Film Festival

You get back more than you give when you volunteer

Ask Audrey: My wife is after getting a new job online, as a MILF

Facing fertility at 40 and what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

    • 2
    • 15
    • 19
    • 26
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 