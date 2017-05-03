€8k award for Euromillions winner

Euromillions jackpot winner Dolores McNamara has collected €8,401 after taking a court case over a road traffic crash.

The settlement at Killaloe District Court in Ballina will add only fractionally to Ms McNamara’s estimated fortune of €121m.

Ms McNamara took the court action against William Butler over a road collision where her Mercedes sustained “extensive material damage” on October 27, 2015.

Evidence in the road crash case was due to be heard before Judge Aeneas McCarthy yesterday but when the case was called, solicitor for Ms McNamara, David Scott said talks were ongoing outside court and asked for more time.

Shortly afterwards, Sandra Barnwell BL, counsel for Mr Butler of Ballyhea, Charleville, Co Cork, returned to court and told Judge McCarthy “a compromise has been reached” and the hearing in the case would not be going ahead.

Mr Scott said an order in the amount of €8,401 could be made in favour of Ms McNamara plus costs including the cost of an engineer’s report. No admission of liability was made in the case.

Ms McNamara lives at Lough Derg Hall, Ogonnelloe, Co Clare, and it was near her home on October 27, 2015, that the mid-morning collision at Ballyloughnane, Ogonnelloe, took place between Ms McNamara’s Mercedes and Mr Butler’s white commercial Ford ehicle.

It is understood no report of any party sustaining physical injuries was reported at the time to gardaí. It is not known the level of damages that Ms McNamara was seeking as a result of her civil action. However, the maximum amount of damages that can be claimed in the district court is €15,000.

The Sunday Times Rich List put a value of €121m on Ms McNamara’s wealth — ranking her as the 117th richest person in the country.