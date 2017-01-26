89% of parents fear heavy school bags will injure children

Up to 89% of parents of primary school children are concerned that heavy school bags could be injuring their children’s backs, according to the National Parents Council (Primary).
The weight of school bags was the “single biggest issue that parents contact the NPC about”, said National Parents Council (Post Primary) director, Paul Beddy.
Nearly one-third of the 3,000 parents who responded to the NPC (Primary) survey said their children’s schoolbags were so heavy that their children couldn’t walk with them on their backs.
The NPC also told the joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs that 38% of parents were extremely concerned about the weight of the bags and 31% were somewhat concerned.
Four out of five parents would like information for children on how to best lift the bags and how to carry them.
The committee was yesterday discussing the impact of heavy schoolbags and the possibility of introducing weight guidelines, as exist in other countries.
However, assistant professor of physiotherapy, Dr Sara Dockrell, said that guidelines in parts of Europe, the US, and Australia, which state that a full schoolbag shouldn’t weigh more than 10% of a child’s weight, were “without merit”.
“This isn’t a fair method of assessment for a child who is obese,” she said, adding that there is “a lot of evidence that heavy school bags are not the main factor when considering musculoskeletal pain in children”.
Dr Dockrell recommended an education campaign for parents and children about how bags are best carried and about what type of bag to buy.
Paul Beddy, of the NPC, recommended that a forum be established on the issue, “involving all of the stakeholders”, including teachers unions, management bodies, student representative bodies, and the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD).
“We need a process and someone driving this, as we’ve been talking about this for 19 years now and getting nowhere,” Mr Beddy said.
Fianna Fáil deputy in Mayo, Lisa Chambers, called for legislation to ensure that the problem would eventually be solved, but Dr Dockrell said that legislation would require an acceptable guideline and she didn’t see how “guidelines could be established that could be stood over”.
But the CEO of the NPC (Primary), Áine Lynch, said that any forum about schoolbag weight had to be preceded by a discussion about over-reliance on school books in the classroom at the expense of other methods of learning.
Dr Dockrell said that e-education (or the use of iPads in the classroom) was not the solution, either, as research had shown that there was “no difference in the weight of bags of children using iPads”.
“Technology,” she said, “was more harmful to musculoskeletal development than schoolbooks”, as children could damage key muscle groups through the continued use of phones, tablets, and games consoles.
