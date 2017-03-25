Home»Today's Stories

82-year-old among seven suicide cases at town’s coroner’s court

Saturday, March 25, 2017
Jimmy Woulfe, Mid-West Correspondent

A man aged 82 whose body was found by a home help, died by suicide, it has emerged.

“Given this man’s age this is most unusual,” Limerick coroner John McNamara noted when he recorded a suicide verdict in relation to the death of the man who lived alone in Co Limerick.

He was found dead by a home help when she arrived on one of her routine visits.

In a statement read out at an inquest in Newcastle West held earlier this week, she told of the shock at discovering the body near the stairs after she entered. Gardaí said there were obvious signs of suicide when they went to the house.

The home help alerted relatives who lived nearby and a doctor pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It was one of seven suicide verdicts recorded at the coroner’s court held at Newcastle West courthouse.

Six of the inquests were men, the youngest of whom was in his early 20s. The seventh was heard into the death of a woman, the mother of a young family.

Evidence was heard that one man was the father of a newborn baby.

In another, a Polish national had told friends that he was troubled by family matters at home in Poland days before his body was discovered near a rented house he shared.

Coroner McNamara said the family issues going on in Poland had troubled him deeply as he had only been in Ireland a few weeks seeking work.

Mr McNamara said that at many inquests where verdicts of suicide were recorded there were no obvious reasons and the deaths had “come out of the blue”.

“We often can’t get answers for the families,” he said. Mr McNamara noted that in each of the seven cases there was no note left and no evidence of external factors such as excess alcohol or drugs.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS suicide, courts, coroners court, limerick

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Defamation case: Plaintiff ‘one of least deserving’

Beef load ‘damaged in abattoir not transit’

Psychiatric report due over sex ‘fantasy’

Abattoir owner claims beef contaminated during transit

More in this Section

Woman had to wait 45 minutes for ambulance to take her 800m

Woman faces 18-month wait for vital cancer test

Pair plead guilty over car chase across Cork city

Drunk air rage passenger was on her way to rehab


Breaking Stories

Parents paying high fees for low-paid childcare workers, says union

Taoiseach to sign Rome Declaration today

Lifestyle

Donegal's Little Hours are getting ready to make a real splash on the music scene

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Cillian Murphy had his eyes on the Free Fire target

Ask Audrey: 'I’m waiting for my mother to die because her house is worth €1.8 million.'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

    • 16
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 36
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 