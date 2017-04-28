800 public sites to be offered for housing

Huge tracts of land in Cork city and county will be made available to the private market to help boost housing supply, in a plan launched by Housing Minister Simon Coveney.

Mr Coveney strongly denied that this amounts to a large-scale privatisation of public lands, but rather a “pragmatic” solution to address the housing crisis.

More than 800 sites across the country owned by local authorities and public bodies will be offered to the private market to help boost housing supply. More than 2,000 hectares of land controlled by city and county councils and other bodies including CIÉ, the IDA and HSE will be offered to private developers and housing associations.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Coveney said some sites will be exclusively for social housing whereas other projects will be a mix of social and private housing. The plan is to provide at least 50,000 new homes.

“For the first time, we have a central database of land available for housing. This map represents both the opportunity to deliver housing and also the granular data on active delivery from sites around the country.”

Cork city and county will receive €46m in funding to allow the development of more than 3,000 homes by 2021. The funding will support six projects as part of a national investment of more than €220m.

It is understood that in Cork City, two sites will be prioritised to deliver the housing. The first is a €15.5m development plan for the South Docks area which will involve significant transport infrastructure improvements and upgrade to Albert Quay. It is also likely a new bridge to cross the Lee will be included as part of improvement works for the Eastern Gateway Bridge western approach.

“This is very ambitious project which we see delivering 700 new homes by 2021. The immediate effect will be to open up the development of residential units on two sites in the South Docks,” said Mr Coveney.

The second is a €10m development of a site on the Old Whitechurch Road which will lead to the development of up to 600 houses. The documents state: “It will also include the improvement and widening of approach roads to improve accessibility and capacity, installation of an access route critical to enable site development in phases, and augmentation of drainage, water and utility infrastructure/services to link the site to main services.”

Also included in the plans are a link road in Midleton to facilitate access and create potential for competitive delivery in 2019 and 2020; transport and amenity infrastructure to provide housing in a key area for large employment developments at South Docks; critical investment in roads in Carrigaline, Ballincollig and Glanmire.

According to the plan, four sites in Dublin alone are capable of providing 3,000 homes, including at least 1,000 social units. Expressions of interest from developers are to be sought over the coming days.

What is in the plan

700 sites owned by local authorities, 1,500 hectares in total

30 sites controlled by state agencies including the IDA, CIE, the HSE and Coillte

Sites owned by public bodies

56 hectares at the Tivoli Docks owned by the Port of Cork

18 hectares in Galway Harbour controlled by the Galway Harbour Company

6 hectares at Connolly Station Dublin and Ceannt Station, Galway

11 hectares at Central Mental Hospital, Dublin

Sites owned by local authorities to be opened to private builders

Infirmary Road, Dublin 7 — 5.66ha capable of providing upto 600 homes

Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin 9 — 17ha capable of providing at least 640 homes

Emmet Road, Dublin 8 — 4.9ha under control of Dublin City Council, expected to deliver at least 420 homes.

Sites controlled by the State’s Housing Agency