Home»Today's Stories

6,000 children to be homeless by 2020, says housing expert

Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Joyce Fegan

More than 6,000 children will be homeless by 2020 unless there is a radical intervention.

The grim warning has come from housing expert Rory Hearne. His estimation is based on the 300% increase in child homelessness in the last three years.

“If we look at the increase, in Dublin in June 2014, there were 567 children homeless,” he said.

“In June of this year, that increased to 2,270. That’s a 300% increase in the number of children homeless in just three years.

“At that rate of increase, if we extrapolate to 2020 we could be seeing over 6,000 children homeless in Dublin, which is a shocking number. A number of 3,000 is shocking but I think we need to see, if we don’t have a radical intervention, where these numbers are going to go to.”

Mr Hearne was speaking at the launch of #MyNameis, a campaign by Inner City Helping Homeless to highlight the 2,895 children who are without a home.

The chief executive of the group, Anthony Flynn, said the purpose of the campaign, which saw hundreds of posters of homeless children’s faces go up across the country, is to get all interested parties working from the same plan.

Mr Flynn said: “We know we’re not going to solve the problem overnight or in the coming weeks but by bringing organisations together we’re trying to open discussion, we’re opening up a conversation right around the country between NGOs, political parties and let’s all start singing off the one cohesive plan to try and end child homelessness.

“Child homelessness is the biggest issue to face us as a society at the moment and the only way to change that is by opening up the conversation.”

Mr Hearne said that not only has child homelessness increased but so has the length of time that families spend in emergency accommodation.

“What is deeply worrying is that the number of families spending longer than 12 months in emergency accommodation has increased by 55%, from September of last year to February of this year,” said Mr Hearne.

“These numbers are absolutely unacceptable. They should be unacceptable at any time but now we are in the middle of a recovery as well. It is a question of priorities and political will.

“The solutions are there and we’ve outlined them for a number of years — the direct building of social housing by local authorities is a clear solution, the land is there.”

There are 730 hectares of state-owned land ready for construction, according to Mr Hearne.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS homelessness, #myNameIs

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Picture this: Irish research at its finest

Fish-shaped submarines show the future of warfare

PSNI in warning to staff over inappropriate tweets

Simon Coveney: Time for UK to deliver on EU talks


Breaking Stories

Man stabbed near library in Tralee

CAO reveals 39,000 students accept third-level courses

Manhunt after gang bundle man into boot of car in Coleraine

INMO recommends acceptance of proposals for pay restoration

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 