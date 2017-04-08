Home»Today's Stories

€5m gap in funds puts patients’ care at risk

Saturday, April 08, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Patients at Kerry General Hospital face serious “clinical risks” to their care if the HSE fails to provide an extra €5m in funding this year.

The head of the hospital made the claim amid concerns about an activity-based funding system brought in by the HSE to ensure hospitals are receiving the resources they need.

In response to a Dáil question by local Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil on whether this year’s funding for the hospital is “unrealistic”, KGH general manager Maria Godley said the fears are shared by hospital officials.

Ms Godley wrote that KGH faces a €5.6m shortfall this year and that, if the situation is not adequately addressed, it poses “significant clinical risks” to patients.

Mr Brassil said that the “alarming” situation means the hospital is facing bed closures, a reduction in medical care and a block on new staff.

“While nobody is going to die of this tomorrow, it is something that is a very serious issue,” he warned.

“In order to identify €5.6m in savings, the hospital needs to look at the service and identify post or non-pay [non-salary] items that can be removed from the projected spend.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Kerry General Hospital, kerry

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Simon Harris: ‘I want to improve access. I want to improve waiting times’

Munster Rugby loses advertising sign row

Writing expert casts doubt on will signature

External expert to audit WIT review


Breaking Stories

Michael McDowell unveils plaque commemorating grandfather Eoin Mac Neill

North's powersharing talks in deadlock

Boy, 14, charged with attempting to obtain gun after Derry arrest

64-year-old Carlow woman wins best dressed in Aintree

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: He got it into his head he was a Norrie and nearly bought a Ford Capri

Cystic fibrosis isn't holding back these two amazing women

When a band's name doesn’t have to stay the same

Here's how to strobe your hair, body and nails for spring

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 