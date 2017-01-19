€5k compo ‘to make amends’ for burglary

A burglar who broke into the home of a Kerry man in his 70s, causing minor criminal damage, has been told to provide €5,000 compensation “to make amends”.

Luke Wall, aged 21, of Phelan St, Rathvilly, Co Carlow, admitted to burglary and criminal damage at the home of a man at Nunstown, Aghadoe, Killarney, on December 12, 2014.

Killarney District Court heard that he had since been jailed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, also for burglary.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall-Nolan, prosecuting, told the court how Wall and two other men were involved in a daylight break-in. The homeowner lived alone and was out at the time.

READ NEXT Cork incinerator decision postponed for a third time

Wall gained entry through a back window, causing criminal damage of €35. They were seen by a relative of the man and fled.

Wall has 23 previous convictions, mainly for road traffic offences but also for theft, trespass, and criminal damage.

The sentence imposed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court has a release date in March, the court was told.

Padraig O’Connell, solicitor for Wall, said his client suffered from a psychiatric illness and the case had been adjourned previously on that account.

“He was with others and was very young at the time. He had a partner and one very young child,” said Mr O’Connell, pleading for leniency

Judge James O’Connor asked: “Are we going to hear anything about the injured party, the victim?”

The victim is in his 70s and lives alone, he was told.

“One must be able to leave their house, especially if living alone,” said Judge O’Connor, “and not have to come back and find it had been burgled.”

People work hard, pay their taxes, and do not have very much fun in life, the judge added.

“He must come up with €5,000 in compensation,” the judge told Wall’s solicitor, adjourning the case to March.