Home»Today's Stories

59 Defence Force staff fail drug tests in five years

Friday, April 14, 2017
Joe Leogue

More than 60 members of the Defence Forces either failed or missed mandatory drug tests in the past five years.

The Department of Defence disclosed that 59 Defence Force staff have failed drug tests since 2012, with four missing mandatory tests in the same period.

“The unique and challenging nature of military service requires that military personnel are free from the presence or influence of any controlled drug or substance,” said funior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe. “The Defence Forces conduct compulsory random drug testing of all employees, with approximately 10% of Defence Forces personnel tested annually.

Seven of the 63 cases are still being dealt with by the Defence Forces, with 29 members discharged. Ten were subsequently subjected to targeted drug testing for 18 months, one member retired, and the service of 14 more was deemed “no longer required”. Two were “retained in service”.

There were 12 positive drugs tests recorded last year — a drop of nearly 30% on the 17 noted in 2015, which was the highest recorded since 2012. The four incidences of missed tests took place in 2012 and 2013.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Defence Forces

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fine Gael told to be ready for election post-Kenny

Homeless ‘tsunami’ as 40 sleep on one street

Fine Gael struck a ‘connivance and cute-hoorism’ deal with Fianna Fáil

Children of gardaí approached on football pitch and told their father is a 'scumbag'


Breaking Stories

Man missing from Cork

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Roscommon

Dan Rooney dies aged 84

'We're gone': Last words heard from R116 as it 'pitched up rapidly'

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Having a cracking good time this Easter holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 