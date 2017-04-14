59 Defence Force staff fail drug tests in five years

More than 60 members of the Defence Forces either failed or missed mandatory drug tests in the past five years.

The Department of Defence disclosed that 59 Defence Force staff have failed drug tests since 2012, with four missing mandatory tests in the same period.

“The unique and challenging nature of military service requires that military personnel are free from the presence or influence of any controlled drug or substance,” said funior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe. “The Defence Forces conduct compulsory random drug testing of all employees, with approximately 10% of Defence Forces personnel tested annually.

Seven of the 63 cases are still being dealt with by the Defence Forces, with 29 members discharged. Ten were subsequently subjected to targeted drug testing for 18 months, one member retired, and the service of 14 more was deemed “no longer required”. Two were “retained in service”.

There were 12 positive drugs tests recorded last year — a drop of nearly 30% on the 17 noted in 2015, which was the highest recorded since 2012. The four incidences of missed tests took place in 2012 and 2013.