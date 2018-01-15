Home»Today's Stories

€525k allocated for N25 accident blackspot works

Monday, January 15, 2018
Christy Parker

A notorious accident blackspot in west Waterford is set to be redesigned following almost 20 years of lobbying.

File image.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has allocated €525,000 to Waterford Council to help render safe the N25 crossroad junction at Cushcam Cross, near Dungarvan.

The turn-off, on the main Cork-Waterford route, has been the scene of several fatalities and numerous collisions over the years.

An estimated 1,700 vehicles traverse the junction daily and lobbyists blame a combination of poor sightlines, a heavy volume of traffic and speeding for its infamous reputation.

The junction provides access to a national school and the busy Dungarvan suburb of Ballinroad on one side and also to the wider rural hinterland.

The location features in a list of Ireland’s ‘50 most dangerous bends’ compiled by TII’s predecessor, the NRA.

In 2015, a national rating that measures collision rates historically found Cuschcam was 0.27, compared to 0.09 for the N25 as a whole and 0.1 nationally.

The speed limit on the junction approach was further restricted in 2005 but failed to reduce the number of accidents, which included right and left turns in each direction, rear-ending, and side impacts.

TII, in recent years, suggested closing off the junction entirely but reconsidered amid public concerns it move would cause problems elsewhere.

Senior engineer for roads in Waterford, Gabriel Hynes, told a Dungarvan-Lismore municipal district meeting the works will include widening the N25 to provide for a right turning lane for traffic from the Dungarvan approach, and re-alignment of local roads to provide increased curvature for traffic turning left from the Waterford approach. Statutory processes, he said, would determine the start date.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

WaterfordN25AccidentBlackspot

More in this Section

CSO investigate quality of Pulse crime records

Parties split on 12-week abortion limit

Majority of septic tanks in Cork defective

Bid to involve GPs in reducing gynaecology list fails


Breaking Stories

New jury needed for David Drumm trial

Reporters thought they were in middle of Garda raid, Regency Hotel murder trial hears

Government built just over 1,000 social homes in 2017

John Halligan: Proposed North Korea trip was inspired by 'throwaway remark' by Finian McGrath

Lifestyle

10 upcoming films you must see before the Oscars

In full flight: Does technology really help with the kids on long haul flights?

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 13, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 40
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »