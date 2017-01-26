€51k lodged to wrong bank account

A woman went on a “massive spending spree” after a bank accidentally deposited €51,000 into her bank account.

Margaret McDonnell, aged 23, ate out every night for two weeks, brought her friends and family out for dinner, and bought gifts including two crystal vases and a “crystal mushroom lamp”.

She also spent the money on items for her two children including on bedclothes, clothes, and shoes, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Oisin Clarke, defending, said it was a case of the goose laying golden eggs and McDonnell spending the money before it stopped.

READ NEXT €5m fund will help increase equality in schools

McDonnell, from Rathvilly Park, Finglas, Dublin, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of theft of cash from Bank of Ireland on dates between March 7 and 16, 2013. Between large ATM withdrawals and money spent in shops and restaurants, a total of €24,946 was taken.

Judge Cormac Quinn adjourned the case to April next and ordered a Probation Services report to assess McDonnell’s suitability for community service.

Detective Garda Karl Smith told the court that, in March 2013, a Bank of Ireland customer went into the branch in Finglas to get details to allow the transfer of €51,808 into his account from a foreign bank account.

He was given an IBAN number but when the money did not later show up in his bank account he contacted the bank again. It was then discovered he had been incorrectly given the details of McDonnell’s account.

The €51,808 had dropped into her account on March 6. The following day, she withdrew €5,000. Over the next nine days she spent large amounts in Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Heatons, Centra. Lifestyle Sports, Shoe Rack, and New Look.

On discovering its mistake, the bank took back the €26,862 remaining from the original deposit. They also wrote to McDonnell asking her to repay the rest but she ignored the letter.

After her arrest, McDonnell accepted full responsibility for spending the money. She told gardaí that she thought the money was hers if it was in her bank account.

“I just went on a high,” she said. “It was such a lot of money. It was in my account so as far as I was concerned it was mine.”

She said she spent the money “on everything and anything, stupid things”.

Asked if she was bothered by the thefts, she told gardaí: “If only you knew me, you would know I was bothered by this. Any young girl on social welfare like me would have done what I did.”

Counsel said McDonnell had never been in trouble before and had always tried to live her life in an upright fashion. Det Gda Smith it was highly unlikely she would re-offend.

Mr Clarke said McDonnell was in receipt of €250 lone parent allowance each week and could only afford to pay €10 or €20 out of this to make up the stolen money.