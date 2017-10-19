500,000 warnings given by extreme weather alert service developed by former council official

Over 500,000 emergency alerts were seen by people since Sunday using an extreme weather alert service developed by a former council official.

Staff in 11 local authorities issued over 620 individual alerts during Storm Ophelia, which were then shared with the public using the MapAlerter.com website which was designed by digital mapper Brendan Cunningham, formerly of Kilkenny County Council.

Outdoor staff working in the 11 council areas using the system can issue alerts from the field and these are then forwarded to people in the affected area. The system also helped staff at council emergency management centres to follow progress on each incident location on an interactive map and see in real time where damage has occurred.

MapAlerter automatically links up with Met Éireann to collect severe weather information, as well as data from other sources such as OPW river- level sensors.

All information shared over the system is geo-focused using ESRI Ireland’s ArcGIS technology so only the correct audience members are ever alerted via their chosen method — be it SMS, an email, social media post or the MapAlerter smartphone app.

The hi-tech system operates via texts which means the staff issuing the alerts are not dependent on WiFi, 3G or 4G connections and don’t have to have smartphones to use the system.

Mr Cunningham, based with his team at Burrell’s Hall Innovation Centre in Kilkenny, said the system has been tested over many years and withstood its biggest challenge to date this week.

“We put in a 19-hour day on Sunday, preparing for Ophelia, and similar time as she struck and left a trail of destruction in her path. Everything ran smoothly without a single glitch.” Cork County Council alone raised 220 impassable road alerts for trees and fallen items.

“It was refreshing to see later texts with ‘open’ and road numbers follow through on the system within hours to indicate to road users that these obstructions had been cleared and motorists and other road users could venture out safely.”

MapAlerter was first deployed by Wexford County Council in 2011 in response to a harsh spell of weather and is now the chosen alert system for emergency events used by other local authorities including Waterford, Cork County, Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Limerick, Roscommon, Monaghan, Fingal and Donegal.

People can sign up for free on www.MapAlerter.com, choose which alerts they want to receive for specific locations and how.