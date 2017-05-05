Home»Today's Stories

50,000 undocumented Irish immigrants in at 'forefront' of Government’s mind

Friday, May 05, 2017
Joyce Fegan

The 50,000 undocumented Irish immigrants in America are at the “forefront” of the Government’s mind, amid changing US policy.

Charlie Flanagan speaking at the Global Irish Civic Forum.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan, said members of the Government, diplomats, and other representatives are “working hard to keep abreast of developments in Washington and their implications for Ireland”.

“In this, the situation of the undocumented has been to the forefront of our thinking and I know our embassy in Washington DC, and consulates across the US, have been in ongoing contact with many of you,” he said.

Mr Flanagan was speaking at the opening of the Global Irish Civic Forum, in Dublin Castle, which focused on a number of topics, including the undocumented Irish living in the US.

There were 220 participants at the event, representing 150 immigrant support organisations, such as the Aisling Centre, in New York, and other such bodies.

“I can assure you of the Government’s commitment to proactively advocating on behalf of the undocumented, and supporting those of you who work with them,” Mr Flanagan said.

While the minister addressed the challenges that Brexit presents for Ireland, he also focused on our evolving relationship with America.

“We are also seeing the evolution of our relationship with the United States,” he said.

“Nothing stays the same forever and we are challenged to respond and adapt to changes in US policy, whether political, economic, or in the area of immigration.

“This requires us to be nimble, cohesive, and well- organised. It requires commitment — to our values, but also to relationships, to excellence in ensuring a first-class business environment, and in making the case for Irish immigrants,” he added.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Ireland, America, USA, immigrants

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Former An Post employee fails in unfair dismissal claim

Call for root and branch reform of adoption system

Officers blame tech and training for breath test figures

Teacher accused of raping boy in toilet


Breaking Stories

Minister Harris to speak at final day of INMO conference

Group wants public servant pension restoration brought forward

Lifestyle

Scene and heard: The latest entertainment news

Jesse Jones focuses on feminism for her body of work

Wayne’s world of theatre looking forward to first opera

Ask Audrey: My elderly boyfriend sent me a photo of his ding-dong, where can I get it enlarged?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

    • 1
    • 15
    • 24
    • 31
    • 35
    • 36
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 