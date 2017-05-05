50,000 undocumented Irish immigrants in at 'forefront' of Government’s mind

The 50,000 undocumented Irish immigrants in America are at the “forefront” of the Government’s mind, amid changing US policy.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan, said members of the Government, diplomats, and other representatives are “working hard to keep abreast of developments in Washington and their implications for Ireland”.

“In this, the situation of the undocumented has been to the forefront of our thinking and I know our embassy in Washington DC, and consulates across the US, have been in ongoing contact with many of you,” he said.

Mr Flanagan was speaking at the opening of the Global Irish Civic Forum, in Dublin Castle, which focused on a number of topics, including the undocumented Irish living in the US.

There were 220 participants at the event, representing 150 immigrant support organisations, such as the Aisling Centre, in New York, and other such bodies.

“I can assure you of the Government’s commitment to proactively advocating on behalf of the undocumented, and supporting those of you who work with them,” Mr Flanagan said.

While the minister addressed the challenges that Brexit presents for Ireland, he also focused on our evolving relationship with America.

“We are also seeing the evolution of our relationship with the United States,” he said.

“Nothing stays the same forever and we are challenged to respond and adapt to changes in US policy, whether political, economic, or in the area of immigration.

“This requires us to be nimble, cohesive, and well- organised. It requires commitment — to our values, but also to relationships, to excellence in ensuring a first-class business environment, and in making the case for Irish immigrants,” he added.