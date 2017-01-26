€50,000 reward to bring killers of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe to justice

A reward of €50,000 has been offered for information that will lead to an arrest or prosecution in relation to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Yesterday marked the fourth anniversary of the killing of the 41-year-old father of two, who was shot dead in the line of duty during an armed robbery at Lordship Credit Union near Dundalk, Co Louth, in January 2013.

No one has ever been charged in relation to the killing. The gang of five involved fled the scene with €4,000.

Yesterday, Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan called on anyone with information to do the “right thing” and come forward as it could prove to be crucial evidence.

“We cannot do this alone, we still need the public’s help. Even the smallest piece of information could be vital,” she said.

“At this time, I would appeal to anyone with information on Adrian’s murder to come forward and help us with our enquiries.

“There are still people out there who know who the killers are. It is never too late to do the right thing. Any information provided will be treated sensitively.”

Ms O’Sullivan described her colleague’s murder as “senseless” and “brutal.”

She added that An Garda Síochána was “as determined as ever” to bring those behind this horrific crime to justice.

While no one has been charged in relation to Detective Garda Donohoe’s murder, the commissioner said, extensive inquiries were still being carried out.

“Extensive inquiries continue to be carried out in this country and with our international partners including the PSNI,” she said. “This is a highly complex investigation and it is important that as with all such investigations that we make sure we have every single detail right.

“The investigation team in Dundalk has done incredible work, and An Garda Síochána will continue its efforts in this vein until justice is done.”

The commissioner said the force’s thoughts were with Det Gda Donohoe’s wife Caroline and their children.

She paid tribute to his character as a person and as a garda, calling him “dedicated”.

“Adrian was the epitome of all that is good about An Garda Síochána,” she said. “In his professional and personal life, he was dedicated to the community he served.

“Whether it was his work in Dundalk Garda Station or giving his time to coach underage teams at St Patrick’s GAA in Lordship, Adrian was always focused on helping and supporting others.”

The €50,000 reward is being offered by the Irish League of Credit Unions which represents credit unions in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Number at 1800 666 111.