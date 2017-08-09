5,000 extra hotel beds in Dublin by 2020

There will be 5,000 additional hotel rooms in Dublin by 2020 to meet the needs of the 7.4m tourists who will likely have visited Ireland between 2015 and 2020.

These projections have been made by Fáilte Ireland, who published a report yesterday on accommodation capacity in Dublin for the five years between 2015 and 2020.

Some 5,382 rooms are due to come on-stream between now and 2020, with the current supply-side pressures due to have significantly eased by 2019.

Of these additional rooms, 3,444 (64%) will come from new hotels, and 1,938 (36%) will come from extensions to existing hotels.

Previous Fáilte Ireland reports predicted an accommodation shortfall between 2016 and 2018, and while this is still likely to be the case, there will be more rooms available for tourists by 2020.

“The updated analysis continues to see a shortfall in visitor accommodation in Dublin in the years 2017 and 2018, but a declining one that moves into surplus in 2020,” reads the report.

New hotels planned for the capital in the next three years, with builders already on-site, include premises on Aungier St (311 rooms), Harcourt St (154 rooms), and Mill St (202 rooms).

Other hotels planned for the capital — they have been granted permission, but no on-site work has started — include a 120-bed one on Ormond Quay, Clery’s Hotel, on O’Connell St, which will have 176 rooms, and a 402-bedroomed hotel at Dublin Airport’s T2. The latter will be the fourth-largest hotel in Ireland.

Caeman Wall, who is head of research at Fáilte Ireland, said more and more tourists are predicted to visit Ireland and so accommodation shortages will challenge thriving tourism.

“Despite the more than 50% growth in tourist arrival into Dublin, and significant growth in corporate travel since 2010, the stock of tourist accommodation is largely unchanged to date,” said Mr Wall.

“With further visitor growth anticipated, and the importance of Dublin as a gateway to the rest of Ireland, Dublin’s shortage of tourism accommodation is one of the biggest challenges facing the continuing growth of Irish tourism.”

He added that while the additional rooms are welcomed, their development needs to happen as “quickly as possible”.

“The hotel rooms identified, that are due to come on stream, in today’s report, represent private-sector investment worth €800m or more, based on current market valuations, and are very welcome,” he said.

“We need do whatever we can to help ensure the current pipeline of development is delivered in full as quickly as possible.

“This extra capacity will not only increase availability, but also significantly help moderate price increases.”

But caution was needed when it came to competitiveness, so Ireland remains an attractive place for tourists to visit, said Mr Wall.

“It is critical that the hotel industry keeps a watchful eye on competitiveness.

“If we damage our overall value-for-money perception with international visitors and buyers, we will create a problem that will take a long time to fix.”