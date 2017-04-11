4k tonnes of sewage to be treated daily in Cork

A hi-tech treatment plant has ended the daily discharge of almost 4,000 tonnes of raw sewage into Cork Harbour — the equivalent of 20,000 wheelie bins full of raw sewage.

Irish Water marked the commissioning yesterday of the new Shanbally Wastewater Treatment Plant near Ringaskiddy — a key milestone in the €117m Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Project.

For several years, the equivalent of 40,000 wheelie bins of raw sewage from some 50,000 people living in towns such as Cobh, Carrigaline, Crosshaven, Passage West, Monkstown, and Ringaskiddy has been dumped every day into the harbour through 33 discharge pipes.

The new plant is now using Dutch-developed Nereda technology to treat some 4,000 tonnes of raw sewage collected every day from homes and businesses in the Carrigaline, Crosshaven and Shanbally areas.

The treated waste water is being discharged into the estuary through an existing pipeline near Dog Nose Point.

Irish Water engineers said that harbour communities should be able to see an almost immediate impact on harbour water quality following the commissioning of the plant.

However, Irish Water’s southern regional operations manager, Katherine Walsh, said that the company will continue to advance the main drainage project across the harbour to ensure that all wastewater from harbour towns is subject to full treatment by 2019.

The company confirmed yesterday that work has started on the repair and upgrade of the sewerage network on the south side of the lower harbour including Carrigaline, Monkstown, Passage West, and Ringaskiddy.

Work on the Cobh side, including new sewers, pumping stations, and an underwater crossing, is expected to start in 2018 following the granting of planning permission last week.

On completion of the entire main drainage project, all wastewater from Cobh, Passage West, Glenbrook, Monkstown, Carrigaline, Ringaskiddy, and Shanbally will be diverted to the new treatment plant at Shanbally, and finally ending the discharge of raw sewage into the harbour.

Local Government Minister Simon Coveney visited the plant yesterday with other Oireachtas members and members of Cork County Council.

“It is shocking that raw sewage has been discharged for so many years directly to the harbour, but we are now addressing this problem with an investment in wastewater infrastructure,” said Mr Coveney.

“This project is hugely important to improving the quality of water in the lower harbour.

“This will bring huge benefits to communities right across the harbour as we seek to promote this fantastic amenity.”