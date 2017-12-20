47 flood areas to be prioritised, says minister

About 47 areas will be prioritised for flood risk prevention measures in January, Office of Public Works minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran has announced.

The Cabinet yesterday received a briefing and update on flood-prevention measures, under the Catchment Flood Risk Assessment Management scheme.

Under the scheme, the country has been mapped out for the worst flood-risk areas. About 300 locations were assessed and 130 of these have bee chosen. Mr Moran said 47 locations would be announced in January as being priority areas. The OPW has said Limerick City; Tralee, Co Kerry; Dundalk, Co Louth; Carlingford/ Greenore and Drogheda, Co Louth, are “major locations”.

Mr Moran told reporters the scheme assessments were coming to an end after years of work. A priority would be ensuring flood- prevention works are put in places in Cork, he said, and this included providing €130m for schemes there.

However, the OPW minister was not able to say whether anything could be done to prevent insurers charging homes and businesses more in areas that would now be deemed a priority or a flood risk.

This would be discussed with other ministers and in the months ahead, he said.

The floods programme has found that it will be possible to invest in flood schemes in around 95% of properties identified as at risk, the minister said.

Flood defence programmes, when completed, would protect around 12,500 properties, he said.

An extra 11,500 properties will be protected when new schemes are advanced.

The minister also announced that up to 70 households had been relocated after flooding or because they were in areas at risk.

“People do not want to leave their homes but in some cases it is necessary,” he said.

The minister said local authorities were waiting for the flooding programmes to be completed before deciding on how to fund and help communities.

Many of the flood prevention schemes involve special drainage or temporary barriers for high-tides or heavy rainfall.

Under the Government’s capital plan, €430m will be allocated for flood-relief activities between 2016 and 2021.

“Flood-risk management has in recent decades been a priority issue for the Government to mitigate the damage and costs associated with flooding,” the minister said.

“The impact of flooding to the economy and the public cannot be overstated.

“To see homes and businesses destroyed by flooding, which is recurring, has financial and emotional impacts on the individual.

“I intend to seek approval for the final plans in early 2018 and once approved I will announce a prioritised initial tranche of schemes contained within those plans to be advanced to the more detailed project level of assessment.”

He said that a new website will allow people to view the flood-risk maps and the measures in place and which are proposed for their area.

“We are committed to ensuring that flood-risk management continues to receive priority attention across the whole Government sector and we will continue to work closely to ensure the planning and delivery of flood relief solutions is achieved in the shortest possible timeframe,” he said.

“We are seeing major progress being achieved and we will continue with our endeavours in addressing the problem of flooding nationally,” he said.