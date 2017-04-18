€4.5m erectile dysfunction drugs on medical cards

The HSE has spent more than €4.5m supplying medical-card holders with drugs for the treatment of erectile dysfunction last year.

A total of 45,409 people with medical cards received erectile dysfunction drugs such as Viagra, Cialis and Levitra under the free healthcare scheme during 2016 at a cost of €4,504,577.

The HSE spent a further €1,262,272 providing the drugs to 10,897 patients who qualified under the Drugs Payment Scheme and the Long-Term Illness scheme.

The provision of free erectile dysfunction pills on the medical card has cost the HSE more than €42m since the start of 2010, although annual costs have been reduced since Pfizer’s Viagra came off patent in June 2013.

Last year, it was announced that high-cost erectile dysfunction drugs would no longer be covered under the medical-card scheme, and card holders would have to settle for lower-cost generic brands of the medications.

There is a substantial difference in the price of certain branded drugs and their generic alternatives. A packet of four Cialis can cost €37.75, while a generic equivalent can be bought for €9.

The figures were obtained from the HSE under the Freedom of Information Act.