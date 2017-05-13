€4,500 compensation for bottle attack that needed 104 stitches

A man who was left with a neck wound requiring 104 stitches when he was struck with a bottle was paid €4,500 compensation by the accused and sentencing was adjourned for a year.

Connie O’Callaghan of Ummera, Macroom, Co Cork, previously pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of assault causing harm to Mark Holland on December 28, 2014. Judge Gerard O’Brien, after hearing a submission from Alan O’Dwyer, defending, said: “I appreciate he was intoxicated but that is not an excuse.

“It has serious consequences for the injured party. The only reason Mr O’Callaghan is not getting a custodial sentence now is because of the absence of previous convictions.”

Mr O’Dwyer said the accused had brought a further €2,000 compensation to court yesterday on top of €2,500 which he paid previously.

Detective Sergeant Joanne O’Brien previously outlined the background to the case saying there was an altercation and Connie O’Callaghan struck the injured party across the head with the glass bottle.

“The injured party will be left with a prominent scar on his neck.”

Mr O’Dwyer pointed out to that the accused pleaded guilty and had no previous convictions, and was living at home and working. He also got treatment for his alcohol abuse.

Det Sgt O’Brien said she had seen the accused around Macroom since the incident and he was always sober.