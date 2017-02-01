Home»Today's Stories

438 patients on trolleys as 44% wait over 9 hours

Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Evelyn Ring

Almost 44% of admitted patients on trolleys yesterday were waiting more than nine hours for a hospital bed, it has emerged.

There were 438 patients on trolleys in acute hospitals across the country and 193 were waiting over nine hours, according to the Health Service Executive’s ‘TrolleyGar’ figures.

The number of patients on trolleys recorded by the HSE yesterday at 8am represents a 13% increase on trolley waits on the same day last year.

By 2pm, the number of patients on trolleys had reduced to 287, but those waiting more than nine hours was still high, at 173.

Tallaght Hospital in Dublin had 37 patients on trolleys; Beaumont Hospital, Dublin and Cork University Hospital each had 31 while University Hospital Limerick had 28.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 536 patients on trolleys in emergency departments and in wards waiting to be admitted to a bed yesterday.

The INMO found CUH had the highest number for the second day in a row this week, with 48. On Monday there were 39 patients on trolleys in CUH, the second largest number after UHL which had 40.

Yesterday, UHL had the second highest number of patients on trolleys, with 45, followed by Beaumont, 38 and Tallaght, 35.

