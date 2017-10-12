€400 fine for assaulting man after Christmas drinks

“You called me a langer and you’d want to apologise for it.”

That was the opening salvo from 58-year-old Thomas Walsh of 56 Grange Park, Grange, Douglas, Cork, before assaulting another man following Christmas drinks at a local pub.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said Walsh approached John Kelly, who was around the same age, and pushed him to the ground outside the Grange Bar.

The inspector said Thomas Walsh kicked John Kelly once in the face.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the case had been adjourned until yesterday as the defendant appeared to dispute the evidence of kicking the other man in the face, although he did admit the assault.

Judge Kelleher said the victim clearly stated that he was kicked in the face.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said Walsh had no previous convictions of any kind and had reached the age of 58 with an unblemished record.

Regarding the kick to the face, he said: “My client has no recollection of that happening. And the guard did not notice any marks on the injured party but if that is what the injured party’s recollection is we cannot disagree but he [Walsh] has no recollection of it.

“It started in a public house where both men had been locals for years. A dispute over a thing of nothing arose.

“Outside the premises, my client approached the injured party and said, ‘You called me a langer and you’d want to apologise for it’.

“He [Walsh] did push the other man to the ground.”

Mr Cuddigan said there was €100 offered by Thomas Walsh as a gesture of compensation. He said Walsh no longer frequented the pub so he had lost that as a social outlet for himself.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined the defendant €400 for the assault on December 26, 2016.