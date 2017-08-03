40 cadets rescued from Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland

British army cadets got into difficulties while training in mountains in Northern Ireland.

More than 50 people were in the group but only a small number required assistance — for ankle injuries from slipping on stones and exposure to the poor weather conditions in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

Emergency services were called to the Annalong Valley.

Young people from Middlesbrough were at their annual camp in Northern Ireland, carrying out adventure training and cultural visits.

A Mourne Mountain Rescue spokesman said: “Weather has caught them out. At the minute it is not a major incident.”

According to the Ministry of Defence, 43 young people and 10 leaders were in the group.

A total of five walkers suffered ankle injuries and another four were treated for exposure to the elements.

They were all helped off the mountains by members of the emergency services.

The mountain rescue team said yesterday: “At the minute there is no one in difficulty because they are all being looked after.

“At the minute it is nothing out of the ordinary.”

The Mournes are a scenic range south of Belfast which is extremely popular with walkers but like all mountains the conditions can be unpredictable.

The rescue team added: “Everything is under control and within normal team procedure.

“At present the members of the group are being guided by the team to nearby road access.

“NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service) are in attendance to provide any medical support required.”

The Coastguard was contacted just before midday yesterday requesting assistance.