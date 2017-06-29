4%-8.5% discounts for 1m Electric Ireland customers

Almost 1m Electric Ireland customers are to get discounts of between 4% and 8.5% automatically applied to their bills by the end of the summer.

It follows an announcement made by the energy supplier last May of an 8.5% loyalty discount for its existing dual fuel customers.

The discounts were previously only available to customers who pay by direct debit. These customers could have opted for a ‘loyalty discount’ anytime over the last year.

However, the discounts are now to be automatically applied to customer bills over the next few weeks so there is no longer a need to opt in.

The discounts on offer are:

Electricity or gas customers who pay by direct debit will receive a 5% discount;

Dual fuel customers who pay by direct debit and receive online bills will receive an 8.5% discount;

Electricity or gas customers who do not pay by direct debit but always pay on time will receive a 4% discount;

Dual fuel customers who do not pay by direct debit but do receive online bills and always pay on time will receive a 7.5% discount.

The largest discount of 8.5% amounts to an average saving of €141 every year. However, if you use more gas and electricity than the average household, your saving will increase.

However, Eoin Clarke, the managing director of Switcher.ie said that the biggest savings are still to be made by switching.

“It could also spell good news for other energy customers in the market as we’ve seen a real battle to win customers over the last year, and this could heat things up again,” he said.

“Ongoing discounts aside, the biggest saving is still to be made by switching suppliers.

“At the moment, the average dual fuel customer can save €402 by switching from standard rates to the cheapest deals on the market, so if consumers haven’t switched in a while, it’s worth comparing deals to see how much you could save.”

Mark Whelan, marketing manager of Bonkers.ie said the announcement came at a time when Ireland’s energy switching rates are among the highest in the EU.

“The supplier appears keen to show its customers that it will reward customer loyalty with savings and discounts on an ongoing basis,” said Mr Whelan.

“While the biggest savings are still available to customers who switch suppliers, the news from Electric Ireland is certain to be welcomed, particularly by non-direct debit customers who will now avail of fresh automatic reductions.”