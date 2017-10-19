€363m to fix ‘cruel’ pension inequality

The cost of fixing the pensions discrimination scandal next year would be some €363m, the Dáil heard, but leaving the gap in payments for older people is “cruel, callous and unconstitutional”.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are trading blows over how to help tens of thousands of pensioners, mainly women, from getting equatable payments.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty though conceded yesterday that there could be no “retrospective” top-ups, with a solution to the pensions fiasco possibly now years away.

A Dáil vote on a Fianna Fáil motion for a ‘stop-gap’ measure to reverse 2012 legislative changes on the pensions anomaly is likely to be passed today, leaving the Government in an embarrassing position.

Fianna Fáil want a restoration of full pension entitlements for people who took time out of work during their lives. Up to 40,000 people have been affected by the discriminatory errors.

Under current rules, contributory state pension payments are averaged out from the first time a person gets a job. Many people, especially women, are losing money and in some cases €30 a week.

While the issue was raised in recent years, the matter gained traction in the aftermath of the budget when one man claimed his wife was “gouged” losing out on payments.

Ms Doherty told the Dáil during the debate last night that it was estimated that reversing the 2012 legislation for pension rates next year would cost €73m while the cost of backdating homemaker payments would cost €290m. Both amounts would increase in years to come.

Ms Doherty noted a KPMG report released yesterday, which pointed to large deficits in the social insurance fund in the years ahead. This pays for pensions and welfare. It warned the fund would be short over €300bn in the decades ahead.

Ms Doherty warned of the cost of fixing the pensions pay gap immediately. The Government instead will assess the problem and produce a report, but no timeline was given.

Any immediate reversal of the rules could impact on future pension rises, warned the Fine Gael minister. Instead, the Government wants to move to a new scheme called the total contributions approach but this is unlikely to be in place until 2020.

Earlier, the minister told RTÉ that the payment arrangements could not be fixed retrospectively

But Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea said €70m next year would help fix the anomaly. He said some women were set to lose out on up to €25,000 in their lifetime.

The Limerick TD warned that the current system was “cruel, callous and unconstitutional”

All pensioners should be “treated equally by the law”, he told the Dáil.

A person who had possibly worked during college at a young age was now being docked payments, it was warned.

The same State that had told marrying women not to work was now denying them pensions, Mr O’Dea added.

There was no reason to delay fixing the fiasco, he added, noting that campaigners Age Action had already exposed the failed system.