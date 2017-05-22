Home»Today's Stories

3,000 social housing offers turned down in past two years

Monday, May 22, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

More than 3,000 offers of social housing properties were turned down over the past two years, with figures showing the rate of refusal has increased in some of the country’s largest local authorities.

Most refusals were for reasons such as the size of the property offered, or unsuitable location, although there were some distinctive reasons provided in other cases.

Two offers made in Wicklow were refused because the applicant wanted “a cottage on its own”.

In Wexford, the fact that only a street view was on offer was cited in one case. In South Dublin four applicants would not take up an offer because they said they were feuding with other families in the area; one person said they did not like the external aspect of the apartment building; and another person said there was “too many steps outside to front door”.

Data provided under Freedom of Information also shows the likelihood of an offer of social housing being turned down is not necessarily highest in more populated areas.

While the local authority area with the highest number of refusals was Dublin City, at 615 for both years combined, there were 247 refusals in the same period in Co Donegal. By contrast, Fingal had just 89 refusals across both years, Limerick City and County had 72 and Galway City had 33.

Cork City Council, in addition to a total of 468 refusals of an offer of social housing across both years, also highlighted the large proportion of “unreasonable” refusals.

Just 46 of the 468 refusals across both years were deemed “reasonable” by the housing department within the local authority, with the remainder considered “unreasonable”.

According to a spokesman for Cork City Council: “It should be noted that the refusal rate for offers of property have declined significantly since the introduction of the Choice Based Letting (CBL) system in late 2015.

“As part of the terms and conditions of use of the CBL system, any applicant who places a bid on a property and subsequently declines the offer of the property on unreasonable grounds has their application deferred for a period of one year.

2On this basis, there are fewer instances of applicants refusing multiple offers than may previously have been the case.”

The number of multiple refusals were relatively low in most local authority areas, although Cork City Council said there were 371 instances of one refusal, 36 instances where an applicant refused twice, seven cases where an applicant turned down three offers and one case in which someone turned down four offers.

Figures from Kerry County Council also indicated a high rate of “unreasonable” refusals. Of the 61 refusals in total across the two years, 46 were deemed unreasonable.

Threshold CEO John-Mark McCafferty said: “Location is a key reason [for refusals]. The property could be away from schools, and/or family circumstances could have changed since application.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS housing, social housing, property, homeless, homelessnes

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Chance discovery spells end of ‘locals only’ restriction on one-off housing

Even locals are refused planning in Kerry

Zoned land has planning for 85 homes

Latest: Minister to announce plans to help hard-pressed renters next month

More in this Section

Cork City Council staff enjoy free city parking

Suicide verdict in three of four Killarney inquests

North Cork water supply contaminated

Man who overtook eight cars at 150kph avoids jail sentence


Breaking Stories

Man in stable condition after being struck on back of head with hatchet during Limerick family feud

33-year-old charged in connection with cash and cannabis seizure in Dublin

Family of man found dead in River Foyle hail 'kindness' of recovery teams

Police look into drugs link amid death of 15-year-old in Portadown

Lifestyle

Outdoor cooking appliance for every budget this summer

Garden of earthly delights

Top 8 pesto sauces tested

Early arrival: The medical developments giving life to premature babies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 20, 2017

    • 11
    • 17
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 42
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 