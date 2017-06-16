Home»Today's Stories

24 held in co-ordinated garda raids on 13 locations

Friday, June 16, 2017
By Stephen Barry
Reporter

Gardaí arrested 24 people for crimes ranging from theft to assault in a raid in Co Kilkenny yesterday.

In the second operation in the space of a week, 13 locations were searched as part of investigations into recent burglaries and robberies, as well as the sale and supply of drugs.

As well as armed officers, support was given by trainees from Templemore Garda Station.

Of the 24 people arrested, four were on warrant and 20 were for a range of offences including theft, assault, fraud, burglary, and under the Misuse of Drugs Acts. Gardai said 12 have already been charged and are due to appear in court in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the villages of Thomastown, Paulstown, Piltown, and Mooncoin were among those targeted during the raids.

“Garda personnel monitored the activities of local criminals by means of checkpoints,” a spokesman said. “A total of 23 checkpoints were carried out.”

From June 6-8, 19 Kilkenny premises were searched under the Misuse Drugs Act. That resulted in the seizure of drugs worth €14,500 including cannabis, heroin, and cocaine as well as €1,200 in cash.

Over the course of those three days, 42 people were arrested, 23 for crime offences and 19 on warrants. The offences included breaches of theft, burglary, forgery, firearms offences, and the Misuse of Drugs Act.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS raid, gardaí

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí to be quizzed after whistleblower quits key role

Woman survives lodging 19 needles into her own chest

Carlsberg was top tackler of ad rules in Euros

Cork Film Festival back on sound financial footing one year on from emergency bailout


Breaking Stories

'Foul play not suspected' in death of man found in underground carpark

24 arrested in Kilkenny as part of investigations into robberies and drug offences

UK wants 'close and special' post-Brexit links with Ireland, May tells Varadkar

Sinn Féin: Any deal between DUP and Conservatives must not undermine Good Friday Agreement

Lifestyle

Sniffing out his story: George Dodd and the Aroma Academy

Whisky fan? Training your sense of smell is a crucial skill

Concert in memory of Aloys Fleischmann will see classical orchestra in the Glen area of Cork

Dear Dad: Irish sons write letters to the 'auld fella' for Father's Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

    • 7
    • 10
    • 20
    • 22
    • 40
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 