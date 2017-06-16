24 held in co-ordinated garda raids on 13 locations

Gardaí arrested 24 people for crimes ranging from theft to assault in a raid in Co Kilkenny yesterday.

In the second operation in the space of a week, 13 locations were searched as part of investigations into recent burglaries and robberies, as well as the sale and supply of drugs.

As well as armed officers, support was given by trainees from Templemore Garda Station.

Of the 24 people arrested, four were on warrant and 20 were for a range of offences including theft, assault, fraud, burglary, and under the Misuse of Drugs Acts. Gardai said 12 have already been charged and are due to appear in court in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the villages of Thomastown, Paulstown, Piltown, and Mooncoin were among those targeted during the raids.

“Garda personnel monitored the activities of local criminals by means of checkpoints,” a spokesman said. “A total of 23 checkpoints were carried out.”

From June 6-8, 19 Kilkenny premises were searched under the Misuse Drugs Act. That resulted in the seizure of drugs worth €14,500 including cannabis, heroin, and cocaine as well as €1,200 in cash.

Over the course of those three days, 42 people were arrested, 23 for crime offences and 19 on warrants. The offences included breaches of theft, burglary, forgery, firearms offences, and the Misuse of Drugs Act.