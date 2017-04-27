€20k damages for girl bit on face by dog in pet shop

A five-year-old girl, who developed post-traumatic stress disorder after she was bitten on the face by a dog in a pet shop, has been awarded €20,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Counsel Rosalind O’Connell told the court that on January 19, 2015, Sophie Daney was at Maxi Zoo, Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin, when she was attacked by a black labrador.

Ms O’Connell said the dog, owned by Eamon and Linda Fitzpatrick, of Tudor Grove, Ashbourne, Co Meath, bit Sophie a number of times on her face, which started to bleed.

Counsel told Mr Justice Raymond Groarke that Sophie, aged 3 at the time, was taken by her parents to a medical centre.

Judge Groarke was told Sophie’s wounds have left two 0.5cm scars on her nose and chin.

Ms O’Connell said a psychological assessment had revealed that Sophie developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

Through her father, Joseph Daney, of The Oaks, Ridgewood, Swords, Co Dublin, Sophie sued Maxi Zoo (Ireland) Limited, with a registered address at Westpoint Business Park, Link Rd, Ballincollig, Co Cork, and the Fitzpatricks for negligence.

Counsel told the court that liability was not an issue in the case. She said the defendants had made a €20,000 settlement offer and she recommended acceptance of it.

Judge Groarke, approving the offer, said a trauma of that nature could result in long-lasting fears.