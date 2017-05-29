20-year plan to ease Little Island traffic congestion

Cork County Council has taken preliminary steps in developing a 20-year transportation plan for the region’s biggest industrial hub — which is also a residential area.

The village of Little Island, on the outskirts of Cork city and close to the Jack Lynch Tunnel, is a weekday traffic bottleneck.

The council announced it has “commenced the process of developing a transportation strategy” for Little Island, “so as to identify the various means by which access to and from the area can operate on a sustainable basis”.

A strategy is required, the council said, “so that Little Island can fulfil its strategic function as an employment location, logistics hub and residential community”.

It is envisaged the plan would encompass the period up to 2040.

County mayor Séamus McGrath said Little Island is a significant employment location in metropolitan Cork which also encompasses a village.

“The area has been heavily developed, particularly in view of its strategic location adjacent to the national road network and central location so this strategy will be of huge benefit,” said Mr McGrath.

Access to Little Island is limited and most travel during peak periods is by car. The road network within Little Island itself is also restricted and the public transport offering is very limited.

“Little Island suffers from severe peak hour traffic congestion,” the council conceded.

The transportation strategy will be undertaken by Halcrow Barry & Systra in partnership with the county council and is expected to last 12 months. Details of a public consultation process will be announced shortly.

According to the council, the public consultation process “will seek to identify all of the issues and challenges existing for transportation in the Little Island area”.