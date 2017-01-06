20-tonne humpback hooks watchers’ interest in Wexford

The first humpback whale this year has been spotted in Irish waters, with skippers capturing a photo of the magnificent creature diving off the south-east coast.

Whale watchers Martin Colfer and Myles Carroll spotted the mammal diving along with three fin whales, about 3.5km off Hook Head, Co Wexford.

Estimated to weigh about 20 tonnes and measuring 13m in length, Mr Carroll said that the humpback was a “massive animal”.

The nature lovers said they often spot groups of dolphins or whales while out on their trips.

READ NEXT Irish beef on menu in Egypt

However, they believe it may be the first humpback whale spotted here in 2017. Mr Carroll said that he knew there would be a good chance of spotting a whale when they set off on their trip as there were lots of herring in the area when they took off from Duncannon harbour.

According to Mr Carroll, a large shoal of herring usually indicates a whale is nearby because they feed on the fish. Mr Carroll, who is an avid wildlife photographer said that he managed to capture the photos from a distance, adding they made sure to keep the boat at a distance so as not to disturb the whales’ feeding.

To capture the image, he said “like all things in nature, you have to hang around”.

They were able to determine where the humpback was located due to the steam rising through the water from its breath.

The pair said they have been visiting the area since 2010, when they first spotted a whale jumping out of the water 11 times in 45 minutes.

Mr Colfer said that they christened the whale Hooky because of the proximity of where they spotted him to Hook Head.

They have nicknamed another Boomerang as he always returns to the area.

The whale watchers use the photos captured by Mr Carroll to identify distinctive characteristics of the visiting whales so they can track their travel to the area.

The pair did not recognise any markings on the most recent whale spotted, leading him to believe the humpback is new to the area.

“We’ll have to think of a new name for him, for the new year,” Mr Carroll said.

Mr Colfer, who operates chartered whale and dolphin spotting tours off the Hook Head and Youghal coastline, said: “When it comes to whale-watching trips, no two days are the same.

“It’s a sight for sore eyes”, he said, indicating on any given day the team can spot large groups of dolphins or whales.