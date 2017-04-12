Home»Today's Stories

20 days of bus strikes, 2 sides at odds, 1 minister in a boa

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

Transport Minister Shane Ross has been criticised for being pictured draped in a feather boa with former Miss Ireland, Amanda Brunker, while talks to end weeks of crippling strikes at Bus Éireann were ongoing.

Commuters this morning face a 20th day without bus services as the dispute has now moved to the Labour Court after the Workplace Relations Commission was unable to find a resolution between unions and management despite marathon talks over the weekend.

The sides reconvene in court this morning in the hope it will be able to put together a non-binding recommendation within 24 hours that unions can put to their members for ballot. One of the key parts of that recommendation will be on a consolidated rate of pay for drivers.

Management has proposed €19.20 while unions have demanded €22-€23. Sources say a figure close to €21 could be acceptable to workers.

On Sunday, Ms Brunker tweeted the image with the caption “So... this happened last night”.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary reproduced the image on his Twitter feed with the caption “featherweight minister”. He said that, at the same time the image was captured, talks were at a crucial stage for vital transport services for rural communities, yet Mr Ross was engaged in “frivolous activities when he should have been at the wheel of the bus”.

“His Independent Alliance colleagues have done nothing for us. I wonder what they think about their proxy leader,” said Mr O’Leary.

Mr Ross’s spokesperson explained that, on the day in question, he was at a lip-sync event for a GAA club in his constituency — he had agreed to be a judge at the event a number of weeks ago.

Details of the picture emerged on the same day unions were criticising what they perceived to be a “restrictive” role by Mr Ross’s department in the talks process.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS bus eireann, bus strike, transport, shane ross, miss ireland, amanda brunker

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

State’s hands-off approach is actively preventing resolution

Hopes rise that Bus Éireann strike can be resolved

Cafe owner Richard Jacob slams TDs for taking €2k rise during Bus Éireann strike

Bus Eireann strike to continue even if talks begin

More in this Section

4k tonnes of sewage to be treated daily in Cork

Fine Gael pushed to publish water levy legal advice

‘Lovesick’ man dog-napped woman’s pet as part of harassment campaign

Jailed for trying to strangle woman


Breaking Stories

Gardaí seize €300k of cannabis after stopping van in Meath

Committee approves final report on water charges allowing for meters on new builds

Armed gang escapes with substantial sum of money after tying up elderly couple during burglary

HSE agrees deal with makers of cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi

Lifestyle

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect

The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings

A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 