Home»Today's Stories

€1m put towards Cork harbour greenway extension

Wednesday, August 02, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

The Government has sanctioned €1m to help fund an extension of the Cork Harbour Greenway which could be in place within a year.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, made the announcement as part of an €11.4m nationwide allocation to 219 projects under the outdoor recreation infrastructure scheme.

Mountain bike trails in counties Offaly and Sligo, and two marked ways in Cork and Mayo are among those to benefit.

However, one of the largest single allocations was the €1m allocation to fund an extension of the Cork Harbour Greenway which once complete will provide a link from Páirc Uí Chaoimh to Crosshaven.

About 16km is already in place: 11km from the city to Passage West, including a spur to Blackrock, and 5km from Carrigaline to Crosshaven. County councillors approved plans in May for a 4.6km extension from Passage West, Glenbrook to Monkstown.

Yesterday’s announcement will help fund just under 2km of this extension, which will be developed by June 2018 in tandem with Irish Water’s planned upgrades in the lower harbour.

It is one of 12 projects in Cork, including walking or cycling routes in Glanmire, Blarney, Youghal, Whitegate, Bandon, Macroom, Mallow, Carrignavar, Carrigtwohill, and Avondhu, which received up to €10,000 each.

The mayor of County Cork, Declan Hurley, said the money would boost local amenities and the tourism potential of the county.

The Green Party in Cork, which made a submission to the Department of Transport, Tourism, and Sport calling for investments in greenways around Cork Harbour, including a ‘cycle superhighway’ from Mahon to Cork city centre, welcomed the funding.

Gordon Reid, the Green Party representative in Bandon-Kinsale, said: “Our proposal for a greenway from Raffeen to Carrigaline links to the extension to the Cork Harbour Greenway that’s just been announced. It would give us a complete traffic-free link from Cork to Crosshaven using the former railway line.

“At Raffeen the Greenway would pass close to the wetland habitat of the disused Raffeen Quarry — a unique habitat in the south of Ireland and home to a number of endangered and protected species.”

The party has also called for investment in a West Cork Greenway, including a route across the Viaduct, and to connect to the Waterford Greenway through a disused railway line linking Midleton and Youghal. A route from Cork city centre to Ballincollig, through the Lee Fields, was also part of the party’s proposals.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Government, Cork Harbour Greenway, Extension, Michael Ring

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Legal review set to address social media threat to trials

Micheál Martin urges review of Cork flood plan

X Factor finalist Mary Byrne among the contestants on Celebrity Operation Transformation

Fianna Fail TDs worry over talk of Fine Gael coalition


Breaking Stories

Man airlifted to hospital after hay bale rolls over on him, causing crush injuries

Ibrahim Halawa's lawyers present defence case in Cairo

Case of TB discovered in Kerry, HSE confirms

Jason Corbett’s father-in-law 'told co-worker he hated Jason', murder trial hears

Lifestyle

GameTech: Tear up an ancient tomb in Sundered

La Vie En Rose: Dave Roche's partner talks about their own love story

Dave Roche: 'Being Gay and Grey is not as I thought it would be. It has its own special wonders'

Long and winding road leads back home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 29, 2017

    • 7
    • 18
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 